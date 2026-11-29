When Igor Shesterkin hit the long-term injured reserve, the New York Rangers had every reason to hit the panic button.

Joonas Korpisalo was also sidelined at the time, and Dylan Garand brings very little professional experience to the net — this is only his second campaign.

Yet somehow, someway, the Rangers managed to climb ahead in the league’s goaltending leaderboard.

Rangers Pull Off Goaltending Success

Ahead of their next matchup, New York’s save percentage ranks third in the league at .909%.

They trail the Minnesota Wild (.912 SV%) and the New York Islanders (.911 SV%) in first and second, respectively.

Not only are they climbing in save percentage, but they’re now ranked fourth in goals-against average with a 2.69 GA/G.

Unsurprisingly, the Carolina Hurricanes (2.19 GA/G) lead the pack, followed by the Wild (2.29 GA/G) and the Dallas Stars (2.54 GA/G).

This success has to do with Garand’s presence behind the crease and the return of Korpisalo. They’re sharing the workload, allowing time for much-needed recovery.

Assessing Garand, Korpisalo This Season

With Garand only in his second year on the big stage, and in his age-24 season, he still has development left. His season hasn’t been without its flaws, but considering the unexpected circumstances, he’s a major bright spot for the organization.

So far this season, he’s registered a 2.32 GAA with a .914 SV% in 20 games. He owns a 9-9-2 record.

New York selected him with the No. 10 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft.

As for 32-year-old Korpisalo, he holds several years over Garand.

In 2012, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected him with the No. 1 pick of the NHL draft.

He went on to play eight seasons with the Blue Jackets, but later shipped out to the Los Angeles Kings for a brief stint, followed by the Ottawa Senators, the Boston Bruins, and finally, the Rangers.

At the time of this writing, he owns a 2.01 GAA and a .930 SV% through five games. He’s riding a 4-1 record so far this year.

This duo has been incredibly promising in the net for New York — a best-case-scenario situation.