Mike Sullivan Praises Rangers Players After Beating Flames

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan praised the Rangers players after their big win on Wednesday night over the Calgary Flames.

The Rangers won for the fourth time in their last five games with a 3-1 win on the road against the Flames to bounce back following a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in their previous game.

Mike Sullivan Has Kind Words for Rangers Players

Following the Rangers’ big win over the Flames, coach Sullivan spoke to reporters and shared kind words for his players, who have been competing hard for him and the Rangers’ coaching staff the entire season.

“This group, they’re a fun group to coach because they compete all the time. Their intentions are in the right place. Some nights, we’re better than others as far as our execution is concerned, but I just love our competitive spirit. I think we’re getting better in these tight games and not trying to play on our heels or sit on the lead, so to speak, just trying to play more aggressively and in a responsible way; I think that’s when our team’s the best. So, I do think there’s another level there. Give Calgary credit; they pushed hard in the third. But I think our guys defended pretty well. We had a few extended shifts o-zone-wise in the third period, which helps. Hopefully, we can build on this. It was a solid win,” Sullivan said.

Rangers Looking Good This Season

The Rangers missed the playoffs the last two seasons, but they are looking much better this season and are currently in a position to be a playoff team.

With an 11-8-1 record through their first 20 games of the season, the Rangers have 23 points, which is third in the Metropolitan Division.

As long as the Rangers finish top three in their division, they get an automatic playoff berth, so the goal for the team is to finish in the top three of the Metropolitan Divsion so they don’t have to deal with the Eastern Conference Wild Card picture, as the race to a Wild Card spot will be much more crowded.