Rangers ‘Working On’ Jacob Trouba Trade to Conference Rival: Report

The New York Rangers asked Jacob Trouba for his 15-team no-trade list ahead of free agency and they could be on the verge of completing a trade to send the defenseman to the Detroit Red Wings.

According to Larry Brooks and “a well-placed source” speaking to the New York Post on June 29, Rangers general manager Chris Drury is already “working on a deal” to flip the blueliner for a package coming from the Michigan-based franchise.

“A well-placed source has told The Post that GM Chris Drury is working on a deal to send the captain to the Red Wings, a trade that the Michigan native would presumably accept after having played as a freshman for the Wolverines in 2012-13,” Brooks reported.

The Post also shared information about the trade framework, reporting the Rangers “may retain $2.5 million per year on the two remaining seasons of Trouba’s $8M annual cap charge.”

That, in turn, would see New York eat 31.25 percent of Trouba’s $12 million remaining salary. Trouba has two years left on the seven-year $56 million deal he signed on July 19, 2019.

On July 1, Trouba’s full no-move clause will turn into a much more manageable 15-team no-trade list, meaning he can block a deal to 15 NHL teams. According to the Post, Trouba would approve a move to his home state of Michigan to play for the Red Wings.

Jacob Trouba’s Struggles Leading to Trade Talk

Trouba recorded 3 goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 69 games during the 2023-24 season. He added 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points in 16 playoff games as the Rangers fell short of making the Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers acquired Trouba on June 17, 2019, in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets. Three years after the trade, New York named Trouba captain on August 9, 2022.

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic wrote an analysis of multiple players believed to be available for trade on June 28, highlighting both the pros and the cons of Trouba’s game following his up-and-down 2024 season.

“At his best, Jacob Trouba is a physical defenseman who can be passable in matchup minutes,” Goldman wrote. “At his worst, he’s a high-risk defender whose decisions with and without the puck can prove costly.”

Chris Johnston of The Athletic listed Trouba as the No. 14 top available player for trade entering the offseason in his personal Big Board, updated on June 26 before the draft.

“Trouba could be the odd man out,” Johnston wrote. “The right-shot defender plays a strong, physical game and is known for laying out opponents with punishing bodychecks. He’s coming off a difficult playoffs but would represent an upgrade for most teams.”

By trading Trouba without retaining salary the Rangers would remove his large $8 million salary from their 2024-25 books. According to the Post report, however, the Rangers would sweeten the trade to Detroit retaining some of the cap hit and only saving $2.5 million.

Could Patrick Kane Go the Other Way?

New York has been linked to Red Wings forward and former Rangers player Patrick Kane in a potential reunion. In a span of a few days leading up to the draft, different reports talked about this potential interest in bringing back Kane to Manhattan.

Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh of The Athletic wrote about this on June 25.

“Kane is worth keeping an eye on as free agency nears, especially if the Rangers don’t clear the space needed to go for (Jake) Guentzel,” they reported. “(Kane) has at least some interest in rewriting his ending with the Rangers and could be a cheaper option than the likes of top free agents.”

A few days earlier, on June 18, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported similar information. Seravalli discussed Kane’s interest in coming back to New York.

“(Kane) felt like when he got to New York and was hurt that he tried to do his best but that he sort of disappointed them,” Seravelli said. “They didn’t say that, but he felt like he left something on the table because he wasn’t at full strength and I think wanted a chance to try and do that over again to make it right.”

The Rangers completed a trade for Kane midway through the 2022-23 season, getting him from the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane then signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, appeared in 50 games, and scored 20 goals to go with 27 assists for 47 total points in 2023-24.