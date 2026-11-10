New York Rangers Still Regret Trading Away $22 Million Forward

The New York Rangers entered their 2026-27 campaign with newfound confidence, but once the injury bug hit, their hope dissipated.

At this point, the organization likely regrets trading away its star forward — Artemi Panarin.

He’s now with the Los Angeles Kings, and the Rangers are left to watch him from afar.

Rangers Miss Panarin’s Playmaking Ways

In February 2026, New York traded 35-year-old Panarin to the Kings in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2028, a third-round draft pick in 2026 and Liam Greentree.

But as noted by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, the Rangers are probably missing him more now than ever.

“While the current personnel fits Sullivan’s five-on-five system better than last season’s roster did, the power play is where the Rangers miss Artemi Panarin the most,” he wrote. “He was the engine of the PP for years, with his trade to the L.A. Kings leaving a huge playmaking void.”

This marks Panarin’s first full season away from New York since landing with them in July 2019.

The Rangers are still third in the Metropolitan Division, but this is largely due to their hot start early in the season.

To be candid, they could really use Panarin’s elite playmaking vision right now.

Looking at Panarin’s Journey Through the NHL

The 2026-27 season marks Panarin’s 12th season in the National Hockey League.

His professional career began with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2025-16, when he played his first season on the big stage.

Since then, he’s had stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York and Los Angeles.

So far this season, he’s posted an 8-10-28 performance in 15 games.