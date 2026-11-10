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New York Rangers Still Regret Trading Away $22 Million Forward

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Mike Sullivan
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench duties during the game against the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers entered their 2026-27 campaign with newfound confidence, but once the injury bug hit, their hope dissipated.

At this point, the organization likely regrets trading away its star forward — Artemi Panarin.

He’s now with the Los Angeles Kings, and the Rangers are left to watch him from afar.

Rangers Miss Panarin’s Playmaking Ways

Artemi Panarin
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers in action against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2025 in New York City. The Rangers won 3-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In February 2026, New York traded 35-year-old Panarin to the Kings in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2028, a third-round draft pick in 2026 and Liam Greentree.

But as noted by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, the Rangers are probably missing him more now than ever.

“While the current personnel fits Sullivan’s five-on-five system better than last season’s roster did, the power play is where the Rangers miss Artemi Panarin the most,” he wrote. “He was the engine of the PP for years, with his trade to the L.A. Kings leaving a huge playmaking void.”

This marks Panarin’s first full season away from New York since landing with them in July 2019.

Artemi Panarin
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers reacts after scoring a goal during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on March 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Rangers are still third in the Metropolitan Division, but this is largely due to their hot start early in the season.

To be candid, they could really use Panarin’s elite playmaking vision right now.

Looking at Panarin’s Journey Through the NHL

Artemi Panarin
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 02: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers in action during the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic game between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers at loanDepot park on January 02, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 2026-27 season marks Panarin’s 12th season in the National Hockey League.

His professional career began with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2025-16, when he played his first season on the big stage.

Since then, he’s had stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York and Los Angeles.

So far this season, he’s posted an 8-10-28 performance in 15 games.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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