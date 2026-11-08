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New York Rangers’ Tye Kartye Makes Honest Admission About Defeating Former Team

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Tye Kartye
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Tye Kartye #24 of the New York Rangers looks on during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on November 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers pulled off a tight 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

But with former Kraken forward Tye Kartye now with the Rangers, mixed emotions were inevitable.

Following New York’s win, Kartye shared his honest thoughts about the team that waived him.

Rangers’ Tye Kartye Opens Up About Facing Former Team

Tye Kartye
GettyTye Kartye #24 of the New York Rangers in action during the game against the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden on October 04, 2026 in New York City. The Rangers won 4-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, the 25-year-old skater explained whether or not he sought revenge on Seattle after the organization waived him.

“Not at all,” Kartye said. “Honestly, I couldn’t care less about that. I’m with the New York Rangers and I want to play well for the New York Rangers, so that’s really not in my mind at all.”

However, Mike Sullivan had a different thought:

“Tye’s a great kid, and he’s very respectful,” he said, further reported by Mercogliano. “But I’m sure there was some fulfillment there on this part.”

Mike Sullivan
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench duties during the game against the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New York selected Kartye off waivers in February 2026.

So far this season, he has skated in 18 games and has posted a 6-7-13 performance.

By the end of his 2025-26 stint with the Rangers, he logged a 5-9-14 line in 24 games.

Where Do the Rangers Stand Heading Into the Next Meeting?

Mike Sullivan
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 28, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

At the time of this writing, New York owns a 10-7-1 overall record after their latest victory.

They’re now riding a much-needed three-game winning streak.

This places them third in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the New Jersey Devils (12-5-0) and the Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-2), but much of this has to do with their hot start earlier this season.

They’ve since struggled to gain traction, but perhaps this can be a turning point for the organization.

Mike Sullivan
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan looks on from the bench, coaching his 1000th NHL game, during the Boston Bruins season home opener at TD Garden on September 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New York’s next clash is on the board for Monday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Oilers.

This is a road game at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Looking at the Oilers, they are heading into the matchup with a 12-3-3 overall record and lead the Pacific Division.

Mike Sullivan
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan looks on from the bench, coaching his 1000th NHL game, during the Boston Bruins season home opener at TD Garden on September 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fans should expect yet another tight matchup.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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