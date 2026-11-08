New York Rangers’ Tye Kartye Makes Honest Admission About Defeating Former Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Tye Kartye #24 of the New York Rangers looks on during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on November 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
New York selected Kartye off waivers in February 2026.
So far this season, he has skated in 18 games and has posted a 6-7-13 performance.
By the end of his 2025-26 stint with the Rangers, he logged a 5-9-14 line in 24 games.
Where Do the Rangers Stand Heading Into the Next Meeting?
At the time of this writing, New York owns a 10-7-1 overall record after their latest victory.
They’re now riding a much-needed three-game winning streak.
This places them third in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the New Jersey Devils (12-5-0) and the Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-2), but much of this has to do with their hot start earlier this season.
They’ve since struggled to gain traction, but perhaps this can be a turning point for the organization.
New York’s next clash is on the board for Monday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Oilers.
This is a road game at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Looking at the Oilers, they are heading into the matchup with a 12-3-3 overall record and lead the Pacific Division.
Fans should expect yet another tight matchup.
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The New York Rangers pulled off a tight 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.But with former Kraken forward Tye Kartye now with the Rangers, mixed emotions were inevitable.Following New York’s win, Kartye shared his honest thoughts about the team that waived him.Rangers’ Tye Kartye Opens Up About Facing Former TeamPer Vince Z. Mercogliano […]
New York Rangers’ Tye Kartye Makes Honest Admission About Defeating Former Team