NHL Trade Rumors: Blackhawks Trades, Binnington to Oilers or Rangers, & Red Wings Holdouts

NHL Trade Rumors are a little off and on right now. Naturally, the Detroit Red Wings hold a lot of power as the league waits to see what happens with Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson.

Now, my gentle readers, on to the latest rumors…

The Detroit Red Wings appear to be holding up the trade market . Every GM outside Detroit seems to be waiting to see what the Red Wings do with Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson , creating a holding pattern until someone bites the bullet and makes the first move.

. Every GM outside Detroit seems to be , creating a holding pattern until someone bites the bullet and makes the first move. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Chicago Blackhawks are “ trying to do something. ” Specifically, they are looking for “offensive help.” Right now, the Blackhawks have multiple first-round draft picks, with at least two in play to make a deal to improve their club.

” Specifically, Right now, the Blackhawks have multiple first-round draft picks, with at least two in play to make a deal to improve their club. As reported on Saturday Headlines, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Greenway are available in a trade .

. As for Nikita Kucherov, nothing appears imminent. Depending on the market for Larkin, Kucherov may get traded before Larkin.

For teams looking to acquire a goaltender, Jordan Binnington has emerged as a name. He isn’t playing much with the St. Louis Blues and has been in the rumor mill for years.

He isn’t playing much with the St. Louis Blues and has been in the rumor mill for years. With his ability to elevate his game in big games like the 4 Nations Faceoff or the Winter Olympics, Binnington would be a great addition for a contending team looking to shore up its goaltending.

looking to shore up its goaltending. Despite past rumors of Binnington to the Edmonton Oilers, Devon Levi and Tristan Jarry’s recent play has kept the team from rushing to make this trade.

to make this trade. One team to look at for a potential Binnington trade is the New York Rangers. They recently got Joonas Korpisalo back from injury this weekend, but have little else in net beyond that. With Shesterkin on ice for the rest of the year, a deal for Binnington would make a lot of sense.

NHL Trade Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings & Trade Requests

These are the top trade targets available for NHL teams to acquire to give their teams a boost in a few much-needed areas.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. Kucherov wants to be traded to a team that has another star on it. Some reports suggest he is open to a trade with the Montreal Canadiens or Boston Bruins.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings. The Minnesota Wild have long been linked to Larkin as a potential suitor. Perhaps Kucherov becoming available will also open the floodgates on the Larkin situation.

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings. Edvinsson has drawn interest from many teams. The Bruins, San Jose Sharks, and a few others have been poking around the young stud defender.

NHL Trade Rumors: Forwards On The Market

Scoring depth is highly coveted at any time of the year, so look for these names to be generating interest:

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins. Zacha’s name has been out there in trade rumors dating back to at least before the 2026 trade deadline. With the Bruins looking at the Dylan Larkin and Nikita Kucherov markets, don’t be surprised to hear Zacha’s name as the main piece potentially going the other way in any deal like that.

Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus Blue Jackets. The writing appears to be on the wall for Voronkov. Will he get traded before the trade deadline? At the rate that this is going, he will be traded by Christmas.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars. Robertson is on an expiring contract and will likely be traded closer to the deadline. That is, if a deal even happens during the regular season.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens. Dach has long been contected to the Oilers in trade rumors over the past year or so. Is this the year that it happens? Crazier things have happened in the NHL.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators. O’Reilly is going to be a highly-coveted center heading into this year’s deadline. This is an elite two-way center who is a faceoff wizard. Every contending team will be frothing at the mouth to add someone of O’Reilly’s talents, and he could be moved for the right price.

Morgan Frost, Calgary Flames. (More to come).

Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks. (More to come).

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins. (More to come).

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks. (More to come).

Danila Yurov, Minnesota Wild. Yurov is thought to be the main piece that the Wild are dangling to acquire Larkin. He’s been off to a great start, and is a great candidate to be included in any deal the Wild want to execute to make their team better.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, Washington Capitals. (More to come).

Issac Howard, Edmonton Oilers. Sequestered to the bottom six, this dynamic and offensive young forward needs to be given a fair shake in the top-six of whichever lineup he ends up on. Even injuries to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman couldn’t afford him an opportunity in the Oilers top-six.

NHL Trade Rumors: Blueline Help

Every team could use an extra body on the blueline (or two); here are some names that could/are generating interest.

Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild. With extension talks cooled off, the rumor mill about Hughes is starting up. Would the Wild be better served to keep Quinn Hughes regardless of whether he walks at the end of the year? In the very least, opposing teams that are looking to improve the offense on their blueline will be eyeing up Hughes.

Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes. Despite signing a one-year contract, Nikishin is still hoping to land with a team that could give him an opportunity to be a top-three defenceman. For that reason, he is one name to keep an eye on.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs appear eager to trade Rielly, with no dance partner stepping up yet. However, things can quickly change in this league. If the Leafs do add a defenceman, he could be the piece included to make the money work.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins. (More to come).

Nicolas Hague, Nashville Predators. (More to come).

Zach Whitecloud, Calgary Flames. (More to come).

Kevin Korchinski, Chicago Blackhawks. (More to come).

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken. (More to come).

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers. NHL teams love a right-shot blueliner, especially one who loves to throw the body, as Ristolainen does. He might not be the force he once was, but contending teams could easily rationalize acquiring and deploying him as their third-pairing RH defender.

NHL Trade Rumors: Goaltenders Available

Here is a list of the best goaltenders available to contending teams.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues. Binnington has been in trade rumors for years now. He might not be the goalie that he used to be, but as goalie injuries pile up, he will be an option that NHL GM’s strongly consider.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres. UPL’s inclusion in this list is based off the fact that the Sabres reportedly had offered the Jets UPL in their offer for Hellebuyck.

Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth. The Mammoth are not convinced that Vejmelka is the goalie to lead them as a number one in the playoffs. So if the team makes a deal to acquire such a goalie, Vejmelka will be the odd man out.