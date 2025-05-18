Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing Panarin for Massive Package With West Team

The New York Rangers are expected to make some major moves this offseason, and one could be trading away star forward Artemi Panarin.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers deal Artemi Panarin to the Anaheim Ducks in a blockbuster.

Rangers acquire:

Trevor Zegras

Tyson Hinds

2025 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick (Winnipeg)

Ducks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would deal Panarin for a young NHL forward, a defensive prospect, and two draft picks, including the 10th overall pick.

The big part of the deal would be the two draft picks and Zegras. Zegras would be a top-six forward for New York and add some much-needed youth to the lineup. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his three-year, $17.25 million deal. Zegras recorded 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 57 games.

New York would also acquire Hinds, who is 22 and has played the last two years in the AHL. He could compete for a job in the NHL next season with the Rangers.

In return, the Rangers would deal Panarin, who would add some much-needed star power to the Ducks’ roster. Panarin is entering the final year of his seven-year, $81.5 million deal, and Anaheim would likely want an extension part of the trade. Panarin recorded 37 goals and 52 assists for 89 points in 80 games last season.

Rangers Open to Trading Panarin

After New York failed to make the playoffs, the expectation was that the Rangers could make some major changes this offseason.

New York is expected to shop Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider this offseason. Panarin would fetch the Rangers the most in return. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that New York is open to trading Panarin.

“In the last few days, I’m starting to hear some interesting whispers surrounding Artemi Panarin,” Pagnotta reported. Now, I don’t know if he’s fully available, but he’s got one year left on his contract, and they’ve got to decide whether they want to keep going with this core group or if they can move Panarin, get a significant return, and use that cap space – along with some of that capital – to rejig the roster.

“I don’t know if that’s the path they’re going to take, and it might be totally premature for me to even bring it up, but we’re going to hear some interesting storylines about how the New York Rangers retool for next season,” Pagnotta added.

Panarin has spent the last six seasons with the Rangers. He’s a two-time NHL All-Star.

Rangers Moved Quickly to Hire New Coach

Along with potentially making some major trades, the Rangers have a new coach.

New York fired Peter Laviolette after two years with the team, and the Rangers hired Mike Sullivan to replace him. Sullivan was fired by the Pittsburgh Penguins but is widely considered one of the best coaches in the NHL.

“The second Mike was available, we quickly and aggressively pursued him,” Drury said. “We are certainly thrilled that pursuit led us to this moment today. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Sullivan won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.