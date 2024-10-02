Trade Pitch Has Rangers Acquiring Star Forward in Package Involving Captain

The New York Rangers are in their Stanley Cup window and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward in exchange for their captain.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers acquire Frank Vatrano from the Anaheim Ducks.

Rangers acquire:

Ducks acquire:

Jacob Trouba

2025 first-round pick

2026 sixth-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as the Rangers re-acquire Vatrano to bolster their forward group. Anaheim, meanwhile, gets two draft picks and Trouba who they could use to flip for more assets at the deadline.

Vatrano could be a middle-six forward for the Rangers and add some more offense to the lineup. The 30-year-old played for the Rangers for 22 regular season games and 20 playoff games during the 2021-22 season as he was acquired at the trade deadline. However, that summer he signed in free agency with the Ducks.

In his NHL career, Vatrano skated in 564 games recording 160 goals and 111 assists for 271 points.

Trouba, meanwhile, is the captain of the Rangers but his name has come up in trade rumors. Trouba has one year left on his deal and his future with the team is very much in the air. The defenseman could bolster the Ducks blue line and be used as a trade chip at the deadline. Last season with New York, Trouba skated in 69 games recording 3 goals and 19 assists for 22 points.

Rangers GM Discusses Trade Rumors Involving Trouba

Trouba’s name was heavily involved in trade rumors this offseason, but no deal was made.

A key reason why Trouba wasn’t traded is due to his no-trade clause as he reportedly had blocked a deal with the Detroit Red Wings. With the Rangers in training camp, general manager Chris Drury spoke to the media and said there are no hard feelings.

“Jacob and I talk all the time, as GM and captain should,” Drury said. “I would even include (coach Peter Laviolette) in those conversations. Obviously, being captain, he runs our dressing room and is head of the leadership group. We’ve had a number of different conversations over the course of the summer, on a lot of different things.

“He is very clear as to where he stands with me and what I think of him as a player and as a leader. I think he’s done a real good job here,” Drury added. “As a captain, there’s so many moving parts that go in and out of being captain, especially in New York and especially the Rangers captain. Excited to have him back, excited for training camp. I know he had a terrific offseason, training-wise.”

Trouba has been with the Rangers since the summer of 2019 when he was traded from the Winnipeg Jets.

Vatrano Entering Final Year of Deal

Vatrano’s name came up in trade talks this summer and his name will only increase near the trade deadline as he enters the final year of his deal.

With Vatrano having one year left on his deal, if the Ducks aren’t in playoff contention near the deadline, the skilled winger will likely be moved. However, Vatrano says he wants to remain in Anaheim for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t want to play anywhere else,” Vatrano said to NHL.com. “It’s where I want to be. I see the bigger picture. I see how good we’re going to be next year and the years to come, so I want to be part of the solution.”

Vatrano is projected to play on a line with Robby Fabbri and Ryan Strome.