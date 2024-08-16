Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano has been rumored in trade talks and one trade pitch has him being sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vatrano is entering the final year of his three-year $10.95 million deal and was rumored to be in trade discussions at the deadline. However, no deal was made but the website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire the All-Star forward.

Maple Leafs get:

Frank Vatrano ($1.8 million retained)

Ducks get:

The proposed deal sees the Maple Leafs bolster their offense by acquiring Vatrano who was an All-Star last season. Toronto, meanwhile, would send Nick Robertson and David Kampf to Anaheim to make the money work.

Vatrano would be a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs and add some more scoring to the middle of the lineup. Last season, he recorded 37 goals and 23 assists for 60 points in 82 games.

The Ducks, meanwhile, would get Robertson who has requested a trade from the Maple Leafs. Robertson is from California so it would be a chance to play at a home while Anaheim would get younger in the deal.

Kampf, meanwhile, is entering the second year of his $9.6 million deal and could project as the fourth-line center for Anaheim. Last season, Kampf recorded 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 78 games.

Vatrano on Trade Block

Vatrano was on the trade block at the 2024 NHL trade deadline and was close to being traded to the New York Rangers.

ESPN’s hockey insider Emily Kaplan reported that the Ducks were in talks to deal Vatrano to the Rangers, but it fell through.