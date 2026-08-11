Flyers Named Landing Spot for 224-Goal Scorer After $90 Million Miss

The Philadelphia Flyers have already shown how far they are willing to reach for another high-end scorer.

A month after the Flyers signed Leo Carlsson to a five-year, $90 million offer sheet that the Anaheim Ducks ultimately matched, another intriguing name has surfaced as a possible fit in Philadelphia.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Yerdon named the Flyers among eight potential landing spots for Patrik Laine on Aug. 11, pointing to the former 44-goal scorer as a cheaper upside swing for a club that has room to add offense.

Laine is unsigned with training camp a little more than a month away.

His recent injury history makes him a gamble, but the upside is easy to understand for a Flyers team that has already made it clear it is willing to be aggressive in search of another difference-maker.

Flyers Could Turn Failed $90 Million Swing Into Lower-Risk Bet

Philadelphia’s pursuit of Leo Carlsson showed where general manager Daniel Briere believes the roster can improve.

The Flyers put a five-year, $90 million offer sheet in front of the 21-year-old center in July, a move that would have cost Philadelphia four first-round picks if Anaheim had declined to match.

Briere acknowledged the disappointment afterward while reiterating that the club would continue looking for opportunities to strengthen the roster without compromising its future.

Laine would require a certain type of commitment, though not the same as Carlsson.

The 28-year-old entered unrestricted free agency after an injury-shortened final season with the Montreal Canadiens. He appeared in only five games in 2025-26, recording one assist before undergoing core muscle surgery.

NHL.com reported in June that Laine had been cleared to play by the postseason, even though he never returned to Montreal’s lineup.

That lost season followed a productive 2024-25 campaign in which Laine scored 20 goals in 52 games. Fifteen came on the power play.

His overall career explains why his name still holds intrigue.

Laine has 224 goals and 422 points in 537 NHL games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft erupted for a career-high 44 goals with the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18 and followed it with another 30-goal season.

Laine Would Give Flyers Another Power-Play Weapon

Bleacher Report’s viewpoint for Philadelphia centers on the notion that Laine can offer a skill the Flyers could use.

Yerdon pointed to Trevor Zegras, Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov as part of the team’s base under head coach Rick Tocchet while arguing that Philadelphia could use another offensive jolt.

Laine’s shot, particularly on the power play, would give Tocchet another weapon without forcing the Flyers into anything resembling their Carlsson investment.

There are reasons for hesitation.

Bleacher Report also noted Laine’s defensive shortcomings and streaky scoring, two factors that could complicate his place in a lineup that found success through youth and adaptability last season.

His availability has become another concern after playing just 75 regular-season games over the past three seasons.

Nonetheless, price can entice the Flyers.

Heavy reported on July 29 that Philadelphia had nearly $15 million in projected cap space, although Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco indicated the team appeared inclined to preserve that flexibility for a future superstar opportunity.

A short-term deal for Laine would allow Philadelphia to take a calculated swing without abandoning that bigger-picture approach.

If his market continues to sit quiet as camp approaches, the Flyers could add one of the NHL’s most recognizable unsigned scorers at a much smaller cost than the star they chased in July.