3 Ways Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Can Make NHL History This Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have retained captain Sidney Crosby for another season.

Looking ahead to their 2026-27 campaign, the 39-year-old center is approaching a series of historic milestones.

Here are three of the feats he could nail down this year.

What History Is Sidney Crosby Bound To Make?

Crosby already has an exhaustive list of record-breaking accomplishments — it’s hard to imagine a world in which he’d be finished making headlines. He’s now within arm’s reach of another set of milestones.

1. Crosby Nearing 1,800-Point Club

Before Wednesday’s puck drop, Crosby owns 1,761 points, split between 654 goals and 1,107 assists through 1,420 career games.

Assuming he stays healthy and active this season, he is on track to become the fifth player in NHL history to reach 1,800 points.

According to the league’s skating records, he is currently ranked seventh, just behind Marcel Dionne (1,771) and Ron Francis (1,798). If he can surpass his duo, he will land directly below Gordie Howe (1,850), Mark Messier (1,887), Jaromir Jagr (1,921) and the great Wayne Gretzky (2,857).

2. Crosby Could Shake Up the NHL’s All-Time List

Per NHL Public Relations, he needs just three more assists to overtake former center Joe Thornton (1,109) for seventh in the league’s all-time rankings.

To take it one step further, if Crosby logs 49 more points, he will surpass Howe (1,809) for the most by one player with a single team.

3. Crosby Will Become the Longest-Tenured Captain in NHL History

Once the 2026-27 season is officially underway, his captaincy will make history.

He was first named captain back in May 2007. He became the franchise’s 13th captain. In fact, he was their first captain since legend Mario Lemieux retired.

He’s firmly held the title since.

He leads a set of five other players who have served as captains for at least 10 seasons, including Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche), Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) and Roman Josi (Nashville Predators).

Snapshot of What’s Ahead for the Penguins

Pittsburgh won two of their four preseason matchups.

They defeated the Buffalo Sabres twice, 4-1 and 3-1.

However, they dropped their clash against the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 and the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0.

Now, Pittsburgh is gearing up for its regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The meeting will be held at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

With a handful of critical veterans still on board, this could be a promising season for the Penguins.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that many have already been hit with the injury bug.

As always, Crosby is expected to step in as the premier playmaker this year, posting records along the way.