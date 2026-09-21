Hi, Subscriber

Pittsburgh Penguins Already Faced With Injury Trouble With 2 Players Sidelined

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Blake Lizotte
Getty
CALGARY, CANADA - JANUARY 21: Blake Lizotte #46 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks for a pass against the Calgary Flames during the second period at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 21, 2026 in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins just kicked off training camp, but things are already taking a left turn.

The injury bug has started to plague the team, knocking two players out of camp today.

Pittsburgh Penguins Sideline Two Injured Players

Blake Lizotte
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 2: Blake Lizotte #46 of the Pittsburgh Penguins waits to take a face-off in the first period during the game against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 2, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

As reported by Penguins PR (via X), “Forwards Blake Lizotte (upper-body) and Oliver Okuliar (lower-body) will not participate in training camp today. Both players are considered week-to-week.”

During Lizotte’s 2026-27 campaign, he skated in 55 games and scored seven goals with 12 assists for 19 points.

As for Okuliar, he was acquired from the Florida Panthers in June of this year. He spent last season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

During that period, he skated in 46 games and logged 15 goals with 14 assists for 29 points.

Upon the franchise releasing the news of Lizotte and Okuliar, fans expressed frustration, as they’ve now lost two players for the time being, despite camp having just started.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

Pittsburgh Penguins Already Faced With Injury Trouble With 2 Players Sidelined

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x