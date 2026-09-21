Pittsburgh Penguins Already Faced With Injury Trouble With 2 Players Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Penguins just kicked off training camp, but things are already taking a left turn.

The injury bug has started to plague the team, knocking two players out of camp today.

Pittsburgh Penguins Sideline Two Injured Players

As reported by Penguins PR (via X), “Forwards Blake Lizotte (upper-body) and Oliver Okuliar (lower-body) will not participate in training camp today. Both players are considered week-to-week.”

During Lizotte’s 2026-27 campaign, he skated in 55 games and scored seven goals with 12 assists for 19 points.

As for Okuliar, he was acquired from the Florida Panthers in June of this year. He spent last season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

During that period, he skated in 46 games and logged 15 goals with 14 assists for 29 points.

Upon the franchise releasing the news of Lizotte and Okuliar, fans expressed frustration, as they’ve now lost two players for the time being, despite camp having just started.