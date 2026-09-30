Penguins Dominate NHL.com Ranking Of Greatest No. 1 Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a pair of legendary No. 1 picks in Mario Lemieux (1984) and Sidney Crosby (2005).

On Wednesday, NHL.com’s Dan Rosen ranked his top 10 draft picks of all time, with Lemieux taking the No. 1 spot. Regarding Lemieux, Rosen wrote, “He is known as “Super Mario” for a reason, and his legendary status and impact in the NHL, notably in Pittsburgh, is the reason why Lemieux is No. 1 on this list.”

So true, and Lemieux may be the biggest “what-if” story in league history. Because he was rarely completely healthy, Lemieux appeared in 915 games. But he still snagged 690 goals and 1,233 assists, good for 1,723 points.

Regarding Crosby, Rosen wrote, “Crosby is a close second to his former teammate, landlord and boss. The reason Lemieux is first and Crosby second is because of the unique impact Lemieux had as a player in the 1980s and 1990s, and then as an owner/player who helped keep the franchise in Pittsburgh.”

Crosby’s legendary status is about to elevate as he will soon boast the longest pro career in Pittsburgh of any athlete. Still an effective player, Crosby currently has 654 goals, 1,107 assists, and 1,761 points.

Rosen’s List Has A Few Up-And-Coming And Serious Contenders

Lemieux and Crosby may dominate the list, but there are a few players who could give them a run. That said, they would have to be as consistent as Pittsburgh’s two best hockey players, and that’s a tough act to follow.

Macklin Celebrini (No. 10) will work his way up the list as he heads into his third season. Celebrini’s San Jose Sharks are one of the NHL’s fastest-rising organizations, and he’s their undisputed centerpiece.

Celebrini needs to lead the Sharks to multiple Stanley Cup Championships and boast a long career to catch Crosby. But the possibilities for him are endless.

Nathan MacKinnon (No. 8) is another one to keep an eye on. MacKinnon has been brilliant throughout his time with the Colorado Avalanche, winning a Stanley Cup in 2022. He’s a legitimate challenger to finish in the top five, if not the top three, if he wins another Cup.

If he snags the third spot, it would put him one slot ahead of Alex Ovechkin. MacKinnon would likely need to win two more Cups and keep up his current pace to warrant strong consideration for the No. 2 spot.

Connor McDavid (No. 4) is the most immediate threat. McDavid has accomplished almost everything this league can offer, but the Stanley Cup continues to elude him. He even won the Conn Smythe. Still, McDavid would have to win multiple Cups with the Edmonton Oilers and enjoy as much longevity as Crosby has to have a chance.

Crosby And Lemieux Are Synonymous With The Pittsburgh Sports Scene

If you constructed a Mount Rushmore of pro athletes who played in Pittsburgh, Crosby and Lemieux would garner serious consideration. The two have won a combined five Stanley Cups and either put the Penguins on — or back on the map — as one of the league’s premier franchises.

And it’s not like Pittsburgh is without its fair share of pro sports dominance. The Steelers have won six Super Bowls and would have a tough time constructing their own Mount Rushmore, let alone one exclusively of pro sports athletes who played in Pittsburgh.

Ditto for the Pirates, who were one of the most dominant organizations in baseball before the early 1990s. When you think of players like Willie Stargell, Roberto Clemente, and Honus Wagner, to name a few, they too would be in serious contention for a spot.

Regardless of who would win the race as the four best pro athletes in Pittsburgh sports history, there is no doubt that Lemieux and Crosby are the faces of the Penguins organization. For decades, they will be the first two players fans think of when they talk about the Penguins.