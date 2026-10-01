Penguins Goalie Pulls Off Rare NHL Feat in Season Opener

The Pittsburgh Penguins looked unstoppable in Wednesday night’s 7-0 win. Goalie Arturs Silovs was a big part of that.

The last time the two teams met, the Philadelphia Flyers sent the Penguins packing and back home for the summer. Pittsburgh clearly didn’t forget, putting on an incredible display of offense from its scorers and goaltending from Silovs.

The performance put Silovs in rare company: he became the fifth goalie in NHL history to record shutouts in consecutive season openers, joining Antti Niemi (2014-15), Sean Burke (1995-96), Glenn Hall (1964-65), and Jacques Plante (1955-56).

Silovs is now in a position to join even rarer company if he shuts out an opponent in next season’s opener. Greg Finley of Audacy wrote, “Only two goaltenders in NHL history have more shutouts in season opening games. Glenn Hall and Jacques Plante both had 3.”

There is plenty more for Silovs to achieve. And for a Penguins team whose aging core and younger assets keep playing at such a high level, he has a solid chance to join Hall and Plante.

Arturs Silovs Needed A Monster Start To The Season

Any goaltender would be glad to start consecutive seasons with shutouts, but this could be a momentum booster for Silovs. Despite shutting out the New York Rangers to kick off the 2025-26 season, Silovs faded, finishing the year with a 0.887 save percentage, a 3.07 GAA, and a 0.474 quality-starts percentage. He only recorded one more shutout, which came on Mar. 1 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

Silovs also needs to hold off the upstart Sergei Murashov, who saw time in five NHL games last season, starting four of them. Murashov finished his cameo appearance with a respectable 0.897 save percentage, a 2.56 GAA, and a shutout. However, Murashov posted just a 0.250 quality-starts percentage and a 1-1-2 record.

In his other three starts, Murashov allowed 11 goals on 74 shots, good for just a 0.852 save percentage. Murashov will go through growing pains this season, leaving Silovs with a golden opportunity to backstop the Penguins as the top guy.

Silovs And Murashov Will Have Their Work Cut Out For Them

The Penguins’ early-season schedule doesn’t look appetizing, but it gives Silovs and Murashov a challenge. While only two of their next five opponents (Montreal and Dallas) made the playoffs last season, their other three (Winnipeg, Washington, and Columbus) are no jokes.

Winnipeg may be without goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and is coming off a pedestrian season. But the Jets are still just one year removed from their Presidents’ Trophy-winning 2024-25 campaign. Washington and Columbus saw major changes this offseason, with the Blue Jackets recently pulling off a blockbuster trade that, among other assets, sent Kirill Marchenko to Toronto for Matthew Knies.

Should they get through this early-season stretch, Silovs and Murashov could emerge as one of the more exciting young goaltender duos in hockey. And it wouldn’t have come at a better time.

Pittsburgh is trying to string together its last batch of playoff runs with Sidney Crosby and Co. Having two up-and-coming young netminders backstopping the Penguins in Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov will be a big part of that.