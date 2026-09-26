Sharks Legend Makes it Official: Macklin Celebrini Named San Jose’s New Captain

Macklin Celebrini is the officially the San Jose Sharks’ captain. Sharks legend Joe Thornton made it official, presenting Celebrini with his jersey featuring the C.

Celebrini, 20, becomes the youngest captain in both franchise and NHL history. The young star has turned heads within the hockey community, particularly with his impact on the Sharks.

Many have raved about the Vancouver native’s skills and hockey IQ, which were showcased during the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

It has been an eventful offseason for Celebrini. He signed a lucrative five-year, $94 million contract extension, with an $18.8M AAV. That contract kicks in next season.

Additionally, Celebrini was officially named cover athlete for NHL 27. In doing so, he became the youngest player cover athlete in the history of EA Sports’ NHL franchise.

The future is bright for Celebrini. He is entering his third NHL season and has already established himself as one of the top forwards in the league. The sky’s the limit for the 2024 1st overall pick, as he aims to lead the Sharks to a Stanley Cup.

Joe Thornton Presents Macklin Celebrini as New Sharks Captain

Joe Thornton officially presented Macklin Celebrini as the 14th captain in franchise history. Thornton entered the Sharks’ locker room holding Celebrini’s new jersey, as management and his teammates all embraced and congratulated him.

“Gentlemen, I have the pleasure of introducing the captain of the San Jose Sharks. I know how much this guy means to everyone in this room and the whole Bay Area. So, Macklin, get up here, my friend,” Thornton said in a video posted on the Sharks’ X account. “Come on, boys, give him a hug.”

General manager Mike Grier also chimed in and praised Celebrini for exemplifying what it means to be a leader.

“Your hard work, the way you lead our group. Just watching you in training camp, going double shifts there. But you’re pushing the group. This is a well-deserved honor, so congratulations,” Grier said.

Fans React to Celebrini Being Named Captain

Fans weighed in after the Sharks posted the video of Celebrini being named captain. It was an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who fully supported the decision.

“How about that for the youngster! Looking forward to see what the Sharks do this season,” a fan wrote on X.

“Well deserved. Sharks got something special brewing,” another fan wrote on X.

“He’ll be captain for a long time and I’m so proud,” wrote another fan on X.

“Congrats! Well deserved. Represents the franchise perfectly both as a person and a player,” wrote another fan.