AEW’s Adam Copeland Reacts to Maple Leafs GM John Chayka’s Offseason Moves

Adam Copeland shared his thoughts on Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka‘s offseason moves since he was hired. Copeland has been impressed so far and believes the Maple Leafs are on the right track after a lackluster season.

The Leafs’ hiring of Chayka was met with a lot of criticism from fans and pundits. However, he has proved his doubters wrong, making aggressive moves to improve the roster.

Chayka also addressed key areas that were in dire need of reinforcements. Because of that, the Leafs will now enter the 2026-27 NHL season with plenty of optimism.

1st overall draft selection Gavin McKenna will make his Leafs debut. He will do that alongside offseason acquisitions, including Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, and Nick Paul.

Copeland, a current AEW star and longtime Leafs supporter, backed Chayka for the positive changes he has made.

AEW Star Adam Copeland Reacts to Maple Leafs GM John Chayka’s Offseason Moves

Adam Copeland, currently a pro wrestler in AEW, spoke candidly about his reaction to John Chayka being hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Copeland admitted that he was surprised, but was not one to rush to conclusions about whether or not Chayka would succeed.

“At first, I was like, ‘Huh?’ You know, just because [Chayka being hired] was out of left field, right? But I don’t care. If it’s someone who thinks they can make these changes and is smart enough to have a presentation that they’re going to make a lot of these changes, okay, let’s go,” Copeland told Leafs Morning Take. “Give the guy a chance, let’s see what he can do and then within about a week, it seemed like everybody had to chew on some humble pie because the guy’s making changes, doing stuff.”

He continued:

“[Chayka’s] not just sitting back and going, ‘Okay, well now I have the reins of the franchise in the NHL,’ sorry Montreal. And, I think it’s great. A lot of moves he’s done. Look, you pick up arguably the defensive pickup with [Darren] Raddysh,” Copeland said. “You get [Sergei] Bobrovsky and people can [expletive] and moan about that, but with a guy with that pedigree and he’s available, and he wants to come, wants to mentor [Artur] Akhtyamov, then yeah you do it.”

Copeland Expresses Excitement for Nick Paul Joining the Leafs

Copeland also expressed his excitement for Nick Paul joining the Leafs. Chayka acquired Paul through a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, reuniting him with Raddysh.

Copeland praised Paul as a player who can play in a key role in several areas for the Leafs.

“When I saw we grabbed [Paul], I was like, oh, I threw up a little bit in my mouth, because he’s the Leaf killer. But then I went, ‘Oh wait, now he can’t kill us. What? Let’s go,'” Copeland told Leafs Morning Take. “The way that guy plays, that to me is the kind of player that I think the bottom-six, and I hate that term, but the three-and-four needs a guy like that.”

He added: “Paul’s been talked about, but that dude’s a winner.”