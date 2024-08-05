Analyst Explains Why Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Trade for $34 Million Forward

Patrik Laine has requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets but NHL analyst Jon Seitzer doesn’t think the Toronto Maple Leafs should show interest for him.

After Laine requested a trade, the Maple Leafs were a popular trade destination in mock deals for the former second-overall pick. Toronto has yet to make an addition to their forward group, but Seitzer doesn’t think the Maple Leafs should trade for the star forward.

“I really like Patrik Laine and appreciate how open he has been about what he’s gone through. I also think 40-goal scorers can benefit the Maple Leafs. All of that being said, I don’t think the Maple Leafs provide the best environment for a player working through mental health concerns,” Seitzer wrote in his article on The LeafsNation.

“The high expectations that will be placed on Laine, the number of microphones in his face, and the lack of anonymity that comes with being a hockey player in Toronto might not be the best fit for Laine and I wonder if the Leafs would find themselves on Laine’s 10-team no-trade list,” Seitzer added.

Seitzer points to the way Mitch Marner and John Tavares have been treated in the media as to why Laine may not do well here. The analyst thinks the pressure of playing in Toronto could hinder Laine’s play and make him a non-factor which is why Seizter doesn’t think the Maple Leafs should give up the assets to acquire him.

Laine recorded just 6 goals and 3 assists for 9 points in 18 games with the Blue Jackets last season.

Blue Jackets GM Gives Update on Laine Trade Talks

Although Laine has requested a trade from the Blue Jackets, general manager Don Wadell has said he won’t just trade him to deal him.

The Blue Jackets want to try to avoid taking back money on Laine’s deal, but Waddell believes if Columbus retains money they could likely have traded him by now.

“At this time of the year, people are less responsive,” Waddell said to The Columbus Dispatch. “So, I don’t really know. I think it’s going to play out for a while… We might end up eating some money. If I wanted to eat half, I could’ve traded him by now, but that’s not my first choice.”

Laine has two years left on his deal, paying him $8.7 million per season.

Maple Leafs Focused on Defense in Free Agency

Although Seitzer doesn’t think the Maple Leafs should trade for Laine, Toronto didn’t add to their forward group this offseason.

Instead, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving focused on defense as Toronto signed Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson as well as signing goalie Anthony Stolarz.

“When I look at the defense right now, I think it has a good blend. You have some puck movers, you have some size, you have some penalty killing. We have lefties and righties. Defensemen are so hard to get. It opens up different options for us as we move forward in the summer. It certainly gives the coaching staff a lot of options with a lot of different guys who can do a lot of different jobs,” Treliving said on July 1.

The Maple Leafs did lose Tyler Bertuzzi in free agency to the Chicago Blackhawks and also have yet to re-sign RFA Nick Robertson.