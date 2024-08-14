Maple Leafs Star $53 Million Forward Reveals His Goal for Future

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews says his goal is to be a Maple Leaf for life.

Matthews was drafted first overall in the 2016 NHL draft by Toronto and is entering the first year of his four-year $53 million contract. The star forward was named the 26th captain of the Maple Leafs on August 14 and at the press conference, he revealed his goal is to be a Maple Leaf for life.

“I think that is the goal to be a Leaf for life, to win here with my teammates for the city. I think those are always things you keep in the back of your mind, but there are also things that are in the future as well. I’ve loved every minute of being a Toronto Maple Leaf, it is such a tremendous honor, and you kind of take it one day at a time. But, I hope that is the case,” Matthews said at a press conference on August 14.

Matthews is one of the top players in the NHL and is the face of the franchise for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs Fans React to Matthews Wanting to be a Leaf for Life

After Matthews said he wanted to be a Maple Leaf for life, Toronto fans had positive reactions to his comment.

“A piece of cloth on a sweater is irrelevant. He’s picked up his game in the playoffs. No question. But the others didn’t emulate him. Let’s hope he can inspire the rest of the humps to try when it counts (if they’re still here),” a fan wrote.

“Unbelievable passion,” a fan added.

Although Matthews wants to be a Maple Leaf for life, that doesn’t mean he will. But, he did just sign a four-year extension showing his commitment to Toronto.

“I love this guy,” a fan wrote.

“Inject this is my VEINSSSS,” another fan wrote.

Maple Leafs fans are no doubt thrilled that Matthews wants to remain in Toronto for his entire career and hopefully lead the team to a Stanley Cup.

“GONNA RUN THROUGH A WALL TBH,” a fan added.

“LOUDER FOR THE WORLD TO HEAR,” a fan wrote.

Last season, Matthews recorded 69 goals and 38 assists for 107 points in 81 games. In his career, he’s skated in 562 games recording 368 goals and 281 assists for 649 points.

Matthews Named Captain of Maple Leafs

Matthews was named the 26th captain of the Maple Leafs on August 14.

John Tavares had been Toronto’s captain, but he decided to pass the torch along to Matthews, who said he was honored to be the captain.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Matthews said. “I’m honored to follow in John’s footsteps and continue our work in leading this team along with so many other leaders within our dressing room. This team, this city, and our fans mean everything to me. We all embrace the history of this franchise, and we are determined to get the job done.”

Matthews is now the fifth-youngest captain in the NHL behind Brady Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, Nick Suzuki, and Nico Hischier.