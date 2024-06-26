2 Key Maple Leafs ‘Likely’ to Test Free Agency: Report

Two key forwards for the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to hit the open market on July 1. The Athletic’s James Mirtle and Jonas Siegel reported that Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi will both hit the open market on July 1.

Bertuzzi and Domi both signed one-year deals with the Maple Leafs last off-season and after the season ended, both expressed interest in returning. However, Mirtle and Siegel report that Toronto wants to keep as much salary cap available on July 1, which means no extension will be coming for either of the forwards.

“The Leafs have a lot of forwards under contract, especially once they’ve signed their RFAs, but with Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi looking likely to head to the open market on Monday, that’s two players who played in the top six most of last season and produced a combined 90 points that need to be replaced somehow,” the two wrote in their article on The Athletic.

Bertuzzi signed a one-year $5.5 million deal with the Maple Leafs on July 2, 2023. He recorded 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 80 games.

Domi, meanwhile, signed a one-year $3 million deal with Toronto on July 2, 2023. The gritty forward added 9 goals and 38 assists for 47 points in 80 games.

Maple Leafs may Bring Back Bertuzzi and Domi

Although Bertuzzi and Domi are likely to test free agency on July 1, Siegel and Mirtle aren’t ruling out them re-signing with the Maple Leafs after free agency opens.

“The Leafs aren’t against bringing Bertuzzi and Domi back but want to keep the bulk of their cap space available heading into July 1 for defense. Their return to Toronto may hinge on being able to circle back after the initial wave of UFA signings takes place around the league on Monday,” they wrote in their article.

However, by letting Bertuzzi and Domi hit free agency the two can field offers from other teams and what other teams are willing to give them.

But, the good thing for the Maple Leafs fans is the fact that both Domi and Bertuzzi have said they want to return, especially Domi whose dad Tie played for Toronto in 1990 and then from 1994 until 2006.

Max Domi, pending UFA: "Do I want to come back? Absolutely. I think this team has everything it takes to do something special, and I'd love to help them do that. But it's obviously beyond my control. So, leave that up to my agent and management here." — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 6, 2024

“Do I want to come back? Absolutely,” Domi said, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet. “I think this team has everything it takes to do something special and I would love to help them do that.”

“That’s definitely something I’m open to,” Bertuzzi said at the year-end media availability about returning to Toronto. “I really enjoyed myself this year. Coming into a new place, especially Toronto, it’s not easy. It took me a little bit on the ice to get going. But off the ice, the guys were great. Everything was top-notch. Me and my family really enjoyed our time here.”

How Much Cap Space Does Toronto Have?

The Maple Leafs are set to enter free agency with just over $18.8 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

However, Toronto only has 10 forwards, five defensemen, and one goalie under contract. So, the Maple Leafs need to sign at least two forwards, one defenseman, and one goalie, but will likely add more than that.

Toronto’s key free agents are Bertuzzi, Domi, Joel Edmundson, Ilya Samsonov, and Ilya Lyubushkin among others.