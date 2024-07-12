Maple Leafs’ Coach Breaks Silence on Viral Mitch Marner Photo

The Toronto Maple Leafs have undergone significant changes following their early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting with replacing former head coach Sheldon Keefe with 2019 Stanley Cup champion Craig Berube.

Shortly after Berube’s appointment, a photograph of him meeting forward Mitch Marner at a local coffee shop went viral on social media. This photo was initially shared by X user @vinterista_ and further circulated by the Spittin’ Chiclets account.

The image showed Berube and Marner in a discussion, leading to widespread speculation about their conversation’s nature. This sparked curiosity about how Marner would adapt to Berube’s no-nonsense coaching style, contrasting with Keefe’s more lenient approach.

In an interview with Toronto Sun’s Kevin McGran published on July 11, Berube addressed the viral photo and downplayed its significance.

“It’s not surprising at all,” Berube said. “To be honest with you, I’d forgotten about it already. There’s nothing I can do about it. I’m focused on talking to the player. That’s it. Things happen.”

Berube had spoken earlier in the offseason touching on Marner and his situation in Toronto. The head coach spoke at the NHL draft during the final week of June, as reported by Luke Fox of Sportsnet on June 29.

“He’s a character guy. He’s a great person. Obviously, a great player. I’m looking forward to coaching him,” Berube said.

Marner’s Plans For His Future in Toronto

Mitch Marner has faced scrutiny for a few years and following another disappointing playoff performance, the whispers about a potential trade have only grown louder.

Marner is also entering the final season of his 6-year, $65.41 million contract signed in September 2019. It’s reasonable for the Maple Leafs to at least consider the possibility of trading Marner now instead of losing him for nothing in July 2025.

It’s unknown how Marner would adapt to Berube’s coaching style. The Cup-winning coach comes with a more direct approach, which contrasts with that of former head coach Keefe’s handling of Marner.

The Leafs’ organization has been relatively quiet since the end of the season regarding Marner and how the franchise will handle his situation.

As for Marner, he stated his willingness to sign a long-term deal with the Leafs during the end-of-season media availability. He’d like to stay put in Toronto if that’d be up to him.

“That’d be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out… It means the world to me,” Marner told the media on May 6.

Marner Trade Appeal & Potential Free-Agency Exit

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain and that’s why The Fourth Period listed him as the No. 1 player to watch in potential summer trades on a list released on July 5.

“Marner wants to stay in Toronto, that much is clear. But the Leafs will be taking calls from select teams and if they feel they’ve received an offer that they would accept, they’ll go to Marner about waiving his no-movement clause,” The Fourth Period wrote. “Marner holds all the cards, but if push comes to shove, for the right environment, we believe he will waive.”

Marner’s contract includes a No-Move Clause, however, which inevitably complicates any potential trade agreement Toronto reaches with another franchise. The forward needs to approve any transaction involving him before it’s completed.

Marner scored 26 goals and 59 assists in 69 games through the 2023-24 season but could only add 3 points in 7 postseason outings.

If the Maple Leafs cannot reach an agreement for a trade, or if Marner blocks all potential moves, NHL insider Chris Johnston believes he will walk in free agency on July 1, 2025.

“It’s probably slightly more likely he walks than signs an extension but not significantly so. If we were setting the betting lines now the favorite would be (he) walks as a free agent. Then I would say re-sign the next favorite, and then trade three,” Johnston said on the SDPN podcast on July 8. “I’m not sure they are going to give him the option to stay either. It’s a two-way street.”