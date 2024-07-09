‘More Likely’ Maple Leafs’ $65 Million Forward Walks Than Re-Signs: Insider

NHL insider Chris Johnston believes it’s more likely that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will walk in free agency than sign an extension.

Marner is entering the final year of the six-year deal worth $65.4 million and has been the subject of trade rumors. However, no trade has happened and it is growing more and more likely that Marner will begin the season with the Maple Leafs.

According to Johnston, he believes it is more likely that Marner will hit the open market and walk in free agency than him signing an extension in Toronto.

“It’s probably slightly more likely he walks than signs an extension but not significantly so. If we were setting the betting lines now the favorite would be (he) walks as a free agent. Then I would say re-sign the next favorite, and then trade three,” Johnston said on the SDPN podcast on July 8.

When asked if that would be Marner’s call, Johnston thinks both sides could agree it is in both of their interests to part ways.

“I’m not sure they are going to give him the option to stay either. It’s a two-way street,” Johnston added.

If Marner walks in free agency and the Maple Leafs don’t get anything, it would be a massive blunder from the front office. Marner is one of the top players in the NHL and to let him leave in free agency for nothing would be a bit of a surprise, as Toronto can look to trade him and recoup some assets this offseason.

Marner Has Said He Wants To Stay In Toronto

Although Johnston says it is more likely Marner will walk in free agency than sign an extension after Toronto was eliminated from the playoffs he said he wanted to remain a Maple Leaf.

“That’d be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out… It means the world to me,” Marner told the media on May 6.

“We’re looked upon as kind of Gods here, to be honest, and something that you really appreciate. The love that you get here from this fan base and this attention is none like any other. You saw with the (NBA’s Toronto) Raptors a couple of years ago, the love (fans) still have for a lot of those players (who helped them win a championship in 2019) that they had to trade off this year. That’s the love you want,” Marner added.

Marner grew up in Toronto and gets to play for his hometown team that drafted him fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft.

Maple Leafs Coach Looking Forward to Coaching Marner

Toronto fired Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube to be their new head coach.

Berube won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and he says he’s eager to coach a skilled player like Marner.

“He’s a character guy, a great person, and obviously a great player,” Berube said on June 29 after the NHL draft. “I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

Marner is coming off a season where he recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 regular season games. In the playoffs, he had 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 7 playoff games.