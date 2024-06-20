Maple Leafs Linked to 2 ‘Big’ Body Defensemen in Offseason: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs plan to explore free agency and trade to strengthen their blueline.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that the Maple Leafs are looking for one or two big-body defensemen in the offseason. Pagnotta mentions pending unrestricted free agent Nikita Zadorov of the Vancouver Canucks as one option.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add some size to their blueline this off-season, as GM Brad Treliving is believed to be in the market for a big defenceman or two. Treliving is believed to be exploring all options, both via free agency and the trade market. The Leafs have already been linked to pending unrestricted free agent blueliner Nikita Zadorov, who could hit the market July 1 if he does not sign a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks,” Pagnotta wrote in his article.

Zadorov is projected to get a four-year deal worth $5 million per season in free agency, according to DailyFaceoff.com. There is familiarity with Zadorov and Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving who signed Zadorov in free agency in 2021 while he was in Calgary.

The Russian defenseman who is 6’6″, 250 pounds, split last year with the Canucks and Flames and recorded 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 75 games.

Along with Zadorov in free agency, Pagnotta reports that the Maple Leafs also have an interest in trading for Parayko.

“On the trade front, the Maple Leafs have been linked to St. Louis Blues rearguard Colton Payrayko, who has a full no-movement clause would have to approve any trade the St. Louis Blues attempt to complete; Treliving reportedly had interest goes back to when he was with the Flames,” Pagnotta added.

Parayko has six years left on the eight-year $52 million deal he signed in 2021. The 31-year-old also has a full no-movement clause, so as Pagnotta says, he would have to approve being traded to the Maple Leafs.

Last season with the Blues, Parayko, who is 6’6″, 230 pounds recorded 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in 82 games.

Maple Leafs Have Cap Space to Work With

Toronto is set to enter the offseason with just over $18.8 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Although the Maple Leafs have nearly $20 million in cap space, Toronto only has 10 forwards, five defensemen, and one goalie under contract for next season. So, the Maple Leafs will need to sign at least two forwards, one defenseman, and one goalie with that $18.8 million.

Along with bringing in new players, Toronto is also in discussions to re-sign some of their own players, like Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi.

Maple Leafs Have 5 Pending Free Agent Defensemen

Toronto’s defensive unit could look much different next season.

The Maple Leafs have four pending unrestricted free-agent defensemen and one restricted in Timothy Liljegren. Toronto has made Liljegren available in trade, according to The Fourth Period.

Meanwhile, Pagnotta also reported that Joel Edmundson is expected to test free agency, while Toronto is also expected to let Ilya Lyubushkinhit the open market.

“The Leafs have also expressed interest in re-signing Joel Edmundson; however, I’m told the rugged defenseman plans on testing free agency next month. He is open to returning to Toronto, but he wants to explore his options before deciding his future,” Pagnotta wrote. “Meanwhile, the Leafs have not started negotiations with another mid-season acquisition, Ilya Lyubushkin, who is also set to become a UFA.”

The NHL offseason will begin with the draft on June 28-29 with free agency opening on July 1.