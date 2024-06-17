Maple Leafs Have Made Former 1st-Round Pick Available in Trade: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made 2017 first-round pick Timothy Liljegren available in trade, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Liljegren was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs, but the defenseman has struggled to be an everyday player in the lineup. With the Swede set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Pagnotta reports Toronto has now made it known that Liljegren is available for trade.

“The Leafs are willing to move Liljegren and have reportedly made him available. Toronto is set on a Stanley Cup appearance in 2025 and packaging Liljegren in a deal for an upgrade, either upfront or on the blue line, may be the preference,” Pagnotta wrote in his article.

Liljegren completed his two-year $2.8 million deal this past season, but the 25-year-old is still a pending restricted free agent.

This past season, Liljegren skated in just 55 regular season games recording 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points, while he played in 6 playoff games adding 1 assist.

Maple Leafs Haven’t Had ‘Much Dialogue’ With Liljegren

Although Liljegren is a pending RFA, the Maple Leafs haven’t had many contract extension talks with him, The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke reported.

Kloke says Liljegren isn’t a focus for Toronto and it could take some time for his market to play out. But, the reporter says there haven’t been many talks between the Maple Leafs and the Swede on an extension.

“It could take some time this offseason for Liljegren’s future to play out. It sounds like there hasn’t been much dialogue between the Leafs and Liljegren’s camp over his next contract. The Leafs are likely waiting to see how free agency unfolds. Once they know what kind of pieces they can add, they’ll be able to decide where Liljegren fits in their lineup,” Kloke wrote in his article.

Kloke believes the Maple Leafs could take Liljegren to salary arbitration if Toronto doesn’t trade the defenseman, as they still have his rights. But, if a deal does get done, Kloke thinks it would be around $3 million per season.

“The Leafs could also offer Liljegren a long-term deal if they don’t add another puck mover. That number could likely start at $3 million AAV, depending on the term. If the Leafs can buy a year or two of Liljegren’s UFA years, that’s a win for them,” Kloke added.

Maple Leafs Have Other Defenseman as Free Agents

Toronto’s defensive core could look much different come the start of the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Maple Leafs have Liljegren as a pending RFA, while T.J. Brodie, Joel Edmundson, Mark Giordano, and Ilya Lyubushkin as pending unrestricted free agents.

Edmundson and Lybushkin were acquired at the trade deadline, and both are expected to hit the open market. Pagnotta reported that Edmundson plans to test free agency, while Lybushkin and the Maple Leafs haven’t engaged in contract talks.

“The Leafs have also expressed interest in re-signing Joel Edmundson; however, I’m told the rugged defenseman plans on testing free agency next month. He is open to returning to Toronto, but he wants to explore his options before deciding his future,” Pagnotta wrote… “Meanwhile, the Leafs have not started negotiations with another mid-season acquisition, Ilya Lyubushkin, who is also set to become a UFA.”

NHL free agency is set to open up on July 1.