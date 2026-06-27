Maple Leafs Draft Pick Opens Up About Living with Type 1 Diabetes

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 3rd round draft pick, Zach Olsen, opened up about living with Type 1 diabetes. Olsen, 18, has been living with Type 1 diabetes since childhood.

The Leafs selected Olsen with their 73rd pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He is coming off his best statistical season with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, where he scored 18 goals and added 16 assists for a total of 34 points.

Speaking with the CHL, Olsen helped raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes. He reflected on his initial fears and explained how doctors helped changed his outlook.

“It was hard to hear at first because I didn’t know what it was and what my life was going to look like. The doctors and everyone around me were super helpful in showing me what diabetes is about and that I could continue to play hockey,” Olsen told the CHL (H/T: NHL).

Olsen took inspiration from Leafs winger Max Domi, who also lives with Type 1 diabetes.

“Having a guy like Max Domi to look up to growing up helped me a lot. I read his book about Type 1 diabetes and learned from him because he went through the same thing.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Pick Zach Olsen Reveals When He Was Diagnosed

Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Zach Olsen revealed that he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in Grade 2. Olsen spoke candidly about the day he found out about his diagnosis, which came after his family noticed something was wrong.

“I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when I was in Grade 2. I had been off for weeks, I was tired all the time, drinking tons of water, and using the bathroom more frequently,” Olsen told the CHL (H/T: NHL). “My mom knew something was off, so she was watching closely. One day before school, I was throwing up, so we called my dad and he said to bring me into the children’s hospital.”

Like Domi, Olsen being open about living with Type 1 diabetes and hopes to inspire young athletes living with condition. His story also shows that reaching the NHL is an attainable goal despite the diagnosis.

Leafs Draft Pick Shares Advice to Others Living With Type 1 Diabetes

Olsen also shared his advice to others living with Type 1 diabetes. The Leafs rookie said that while he has to live with Type 1 diabetes, there are resources available. As a result of those resources, he was able to pursue his NHL dream.

Olsen pointed to how available research has led to improved doctors’ care. He trusts his doctors and encouraged young kids dealing with Type 1 diabetes to follow their dreams.

“I wouldn’t say playing with diabetes impacts me. Making sure my blood sugar is good and everything before I get on the ice is now just part of my routine,” Olsen told the CHL (H/T: NHL). “I hope people remember that it’s not the end of the world for you and that you can always overcome it. The technology around it is the best it’s ever been and the doctors know what they’re doing. Listen to them and you’ll be fine.”

He continued:

“Sharing [my] story is important because education leads to understanding. We want students to know that people with type 1 diabetes can do anything. They just have to manage a few extra steps along the way.”