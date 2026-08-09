Ex-Maple Leafs Teammate Reveals What Made Mats Sundin Such a Great Leader

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Bryan McCabe reflected on his experience playing with Mats Sundin. McCabe praised Sundin’s work ethic and revealed what made him such a great leader.

The Maple Leafs acquired Sundin in a blockbuster trade with the Quebec Nordiques that sent beloved captain Wendel Clark to Quebec. Although the move was initially criticized by some within the hockey community, Sundin proved his worth to the franchise. The Swede was named the 16th captain in franchise history during the 1996-97 NHL season and led the Leafs until his exit.

McCabe spent seven seasons playing with Sundin and was part of Toronto’s core group of players. He saw firsthand how Sundin carried himself both on and off the ice, as well as the Swede’s commitment to the Leafs.

Sundin returned to the Leafs in an executive role alongside general manager John Chayka in May. Like he did as a player, the Swedish hockey legend aims to help end the Leafs’ Stanley Cup drought. Fans are hopeful that his leadership qualities will carry over to his new role.

Bryan McCabe Reveals What Made Mats Sundin a Strong Leader for the Maple Leafs

Bryan McCabe revealed how Mats Sundin led the Maple Leafs and what made him such a strong leader. Under Sundin’s leadership, Toronto experienced playoff success. The Leafs reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 1999 and 2002 but were unable to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

McCabe revealed that Sundin involved each of his teammates to ensure they felt important.

“Mats [Sundin] was unbelievable. Best captain I ever had. [He was] quiet, but a presence, led by example,” McCabe said during an appearance on Spittin Chiclets in 2024. “Always made sure that everyone on the team felt like they a big piece of the puzzle.”

Those leadership strategies were effective, particularly during the Leafs’ playoff run in 2002. Sundin broke his left wrist after blocking a shot in Toronto’s first-round series against the New York Islanders. Because of that, other players were forced to step up and fill that void.

McCabe Credits Ex-Teammate Sundin for His Work Ethic

McCabe revealed that Sundin always trained hard to ensure he was prepared for the physical toll of a long NHL season. He also said the Swedish hockey legend involved each of his teammates, making sure that they felt important.

“Something I learned from him [was] whether you were the fourth line guy or a call up, you were a part of it, and he was an unbelievable leader. Always throw the team Christmas party every year. Like, this is what a leader does,” McCabe told Spittin Chiclets. “Bring the boys together. And just the way he practiced. That when I learned how to practice. He practiced hard and demanded it of other people, and it made me a better player.”

McCabe recently exited the Florida Panthers organization, where he served as Director of Player Development. With Sundin back in Toronto as an executive, it will be interesting to see whether McCabe could also return in a front office role.