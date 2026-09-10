Former ESPN Colleagues Pay Tribute to Barry Melrose with Emotional Memories

The hockey world is mourning the loss of Barry Melrose. His former ESPN colleagues Mike Goldberg and Arda Ocal were among those paying heartfelt tribute to the former player and coach-turned-broadcaster. To them, Melrose was a beloved figure whose impact was far greater off the ice.

ESPN shared the unfortunate news of Melrose’s passing after his wife, Cindy, told his longtime colleague Steve Levy. He was 70 years old.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Melrose 36th overall in the 1976 NHL Draft. He spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, along with stints in the AHL with their respective affiliates.

Melrose later transitioned to coaching. He experienced his greatest success in 1993, when he guided the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Kelvington, Saskatchewan native played a key role in ESPN’s hockey coverage. Melrose earned praise for his analysis and ability to break down the finer details for casual viewers.

Melrose’s broadcasting career began in 1994, when he served as a guest analyst for ESPN, before becoming a permanent analyst in 1995. He retired in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Two of Melrose’s former ESPN colleagues, Mike Goldberg and Arda Ocal, shared emotional tributes and their fond memories.

Mike Goldberg Pays Tribute to Former ESPN Colleague Barry Melrose

Mike Goldberg mourned the loss of his former ESPN colleague Barry Melrose with a heartfelt tribute. Before becoming the voice of the UFC, Goldberg worked as part of the NHL on ESPN broadcast team.

Goldberg recalled working with Melrose when the former player and coach first transitioned to broadcasting. He spoke highly of the Kelvington, Saskatchewan native and shared a story involving Bruins legend Bobby Orr.

“Yes, I was blessed to spend time with Barry! The laugh, the smile, the kindness, the humor and the greatest mullet ever! AHL All Star Game, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Bobby Orr was by the locker rooms. Barry said, ‘Goldie, that’s Bobby Orr.’ I replied, ‘Um, Barry, I know.’ He said, ‘Just checking.’ Classic!” Goldberg wrote on his Instagram account.

“RIP Coach. You warmed the hearts of millions with your passion for the greatest game in the world! One of a kind.”

Arda Ocal Pens Emotional Tribute to Melrose

Arda Ocal also penned an emotional tribute to Melrose, with whom he worked alongside during his time with ESPN. Ocal expressed gratitude for Melrose’s generosity and welcoming nature.

“Barry Melrose meant a heck of a lot to a heck of a lot of people – he was the first analyst I worked with on NHL at ESPN and I hit the jackpot – he was incredibly kind, warm, giving, and made me feel like I truly belonged in a place that maybe didn’t want me to at times,” Ocal wrote on X. “Thanks for all those late studio nights, those words of encouragement, all the Wendel Clark stories and putting up with me constantly bringing up that Gretzky should have been called for a high sticking on Gilmour.”

He continued:

“God bless Barry Melrose and his contributions to hockey. He deserves to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame and deserved for it to happen while he was alive and able to enjoy it,” he wrote. “Thank you for you passion for the game, for keeping the flame alive in America all those years, and for being the best coach and teammate I could have asked for. Thank you for all of it.”