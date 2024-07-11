Former Maple Leafs Defensemen Linked to Rangers in Free Agency

After completing his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, veteran free-agent defenseman Mark Giordano is linked to the New York Rangers.

Giordano finished his two-year $1.6 million deal with the Maple Leafs and became a free agent on July 1 at age 40. Although he was the oldest player in the NHL last season, Giordano is still hoping to play, and Michael DeRosa of NHLTradeRumors.com has linked the veteran defenseman to the Rangers.

“The New York Rangers could consider taking a shot on Giordano. When looking at their left side, it is clear that Giordano could compete for a spot on their bottom pairing if signed. In addition, he would give them another veteran with great leadership qualities, which would certainly be good for a contender like the Rangers,” DeRosa wrote.

At age 40, Giordano would be a sixth or seventh defenseman for the Rangers. He also would come cheap, as he likely would sign a league minimum deal and could add some veteran presence to a New York team that is looking to get over the hump in the playoffs.

Last season with Toronto, Giordano recorded 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points in 46 games. He did not play in a playoff game due to an injury.

Former Maple Leaf Giordano Wants to Continue Playing

After the Boston Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the future of Giordano was in doubt.

Giordano has been in the NHL since the 2005-06 season with the Calgary Flames. Despite him being 40 and having 1,148 career games, Giordano’s agent Rich Winter confirmed his client wants to play next season.

“Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years,” Winter said to the Toronto Star. “He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: Don’t quit until they make you… He clearly wants to play.”

Currently, Giordano remains unsigned and is not listed in DailyFaceoff.com’s 18 best remaining free agents. But, if he does get a contract, he will be a depth defenseman and be a veteran presence.

Rangers Looking to Trade Jacob Trouba

New York hasn’t made any moves to their defensive core this offseason, but the Rangers are looking to trade their captain Jacob Trouba.

Trouba has two years left on his deal but does have a no-movement clause and ESPN’s Amy Kaplan said Trouba has already blocked one trade.

“There was a deal in place with the Red Wings, I am told, and Jacob used the power he earned in his contract to block it, and that’s within his right,” Kaplan said while appearing on TSN’s Jain Onrait show. “So unless something changes now in the next three months, where something makes sense for both the Rangers and one of the 15 teams on Jacob Trouba’s roster, he’s going to come back to this team and we’re going to see what type of captain he is and also how strong the leadership is for the New York Rangers because this was a really awkward and uncomfortable situation behind the scenes.”

With Trouba blocking a trade, it seems likely the captain will be back in New York next season.

Last year with the Rangers, Trouba recorded 3 goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 69 regular season games.