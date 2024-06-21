Maple Leafs GM Dubbed ‘A Fan’ of Canucks Free Agent: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have many pending businesses to address during the offseason. The most talked about is handling the Mitch Marner situation. On top of that, they also need to bolster a weakened defense corps and sign a netminder.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reported an interesting nugget of information that could point toward a possible free-agent target and signing.

According to Siegel, “It’s well established the Leafs GM is a fan of pending Vancouver Canucks UFA Nikita Zadorov.” Zadorov will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and is bound to leave Vancouver.

This information adds more fuel to the rumors about the Maple Leafs’ potential interest in signing the Canucks defenseman. It’s worth noting that Treliving previously signed Zadorov to a two-year, $3.75 million AAV deal while managing the Calgary Flames.

Zadorov’s breakout season has put him in a position to sign a much bigger (and longer) contract this season compared to his past deals.

Nikita Zadorov’s Situation in Vancouver

The Canucks acquired Zadorov, 6-foot-6, from the Calgary Flames via trade during the 2023-24 regular season.

Zadorov potted 5 goals and assisted 9 during 54 regular-season games in Vancouver. His biggest impact, however, came in the postseason. He scored 8 points in 13 games playing more than 20 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman told Rick Dhaliwal that the Canucks will most probably won’t have enough to offer to Zadorov following the Filip Hronek extension.

“The Canucks most likely won’t be able to keep him,” Friedman told Dhaliwal on June 17. “He wants to stay. He will take less in Vancouver, but there is a limit.”

The Maple Leafs are actively seeking to bolster their blue line this offseason. They are targeting Zadorov among other pending free-agent defensemen.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported this interest in “big bodies” on defense on June 19, particularly mentioning Zadorov as one of the targeted players by Toronto.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add some size to their blueline this off-season, as GM Brad Treliving is believed to be in the market for a big defenceman or two,” Pagnotta wrote. “Treliving is believed to be exploring all options, both via free agency and the trade market.

“The Leafs have already been linked to pending unrestricted free agent blueliner Nikita Zadorov, who could hit the market July 1 if he does not sign a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks.”

Maple Leafs Forced to Act in Free Agency

Despite having nearly $20 million in cap space, Toronto must be careful with their operations with many Leafs entering free agency.

The Leafs only have 16 of 23 players under contract in their active roster, and only five defensemen. They must sign a goaltender, add blueliners, and handle some expiring contracts.

Evolving Hockey projects Zadorov to get a three-year deal at a $4MM average annual value in cap hit worth $12 million spread over that duration.

According to David Pagnotta, Toronto has shown interest in re-signing Joel Edmundson, though he is “set on testing the free agent before making any decisions on his immediate future”.

With or without a Marner trade, the Leafs plan to add two top-four defenders through trade or free agency. The potential acquisition of Dallas Stars’ Chris Tanev has been floated.

Siegel speculated on the deal Tanev might want to sign. The reporter, however, questioned Treliving’s willingness to offer that term and money to the veteran blueliner.

“Chris Tanev is the most logical (free-agent target), and someone that Treliving has long been fond of,” Siegel wrote. “It’s believed a four-year deal will be the ticket again for Tanev. This raises the question for Treliving of whether to commit to the 34-year-old for as long..

“It’s a fascinating decision. Tanev is a seamless fit but with obvious risk right away given the potential for rapid decline. The Leafs could look to stretch the deal to five years to bring the AAV down. It’s the total dollars that will matter to Tanev.”