Insider Expects Maple Leafs to Remain Active This Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a busy offseason as new general manager John Chayka looks to make a good first impression in his first year at the helm of the club’s front office. On top of a new GM, Toronto will have a new coach behind the bench with the hiring of Jim Hiller. The team has been making moves as the Original 6 franchise aims to return to the playoffs in 2026-2027 after a disappointing campaign this past season.

The signature move has been the addition of top prospect Gavin McKenna into the fold. Toronto selected McKenna first overall in the draft; he is expected to compete for the Calder trophy as rookie of the year next season. In addition to McKenna, defenseman Darren Raddysh and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are among the big names that have been added in the mix. With signature players added in every position, Toronto should be in a position to improve next year.

Toronto May Not be Done This Summer

Despite the already high activity in Toronto this summer, the expectation is more could be in store. Insider Elliote Friedman had this to say regarding the Maple Leafs future plans on the 32 Thoughts podcast: “I don’t think they’re done swinging, I think if there’s something out there that they could do that they see as impactful, they will do it.”

The question is where else in the lineup Chayka could look to address if there are further moves on the horizon? Toronto have already been busy with tinkering the forward core. Jack Roslovic, Nick Paul, Colton Sissons and Brandon Duhaime have been added as depth forwards to bolster the rotation. In terms of the defense, Emil Andrae has also been brought in to add options to the blueline. The goaltending looks set after the Bobrovsky signing.

What Else Could Chayka Have Planned?

Perhaps, Chayka wishes to add another top-end forward to boast the attack. McKenna coming in will help, but he’ll also be a teenage rookie. Getting more production out of star player Auston Matthews will be key to this team’s hopes if they wish to get back in contention. Between Matthews, McKenna, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies, the top-six is looking stronger. But they could probably use another piece up front to complement that mix. Top UFA Patrick Kane could be in play for this team, he could slot in nicely in a potential second line role with McKenna.

With that said, the Maple Leafs biggest problem last year was not scoring goals. It was keeping pucks out of the net. The defense and goaltending struggled. Raddysh and Bobrovsky should help from this regard. However, Bobrovsky is aging and past his prime. Raddysh is coming off a career season in a contract year. Bottom line, these two might not be emough to solve this team’s defensive woes. There may need to be more done towards addressing the back-end of the roster if Toronto is going to take a major step forward in a ruthless Atlantic division. It will be interesting to see what else Chayka has planned, if anything.