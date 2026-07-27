Insider Explains Why the Maple Leafs Are Better Than Many Think

James Cybulski is impressed with the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ offseason moves and believes the team is better than many think. The Maple Leafs had a disappointing 2025-26 NHL season. However, general manager John Chayka, along with Mats Sundin, has retooled the roster and addressed key areas.

Cybulski, host of Clearing The Crease, pointed to the uproar after Chayka was hired as general manager. After making key acquisitions during the NHL Draft and the free agency period, the Leafs are poised to bounce back.

Despite how last season ended for the Leafs, Cybulski believes the organization is in a better place.

“I don’t think it’s as dark as it was painted to be at the end of the season. And even with the hiring of John Chayka, it seemed underwhelming at best. But [Chayka] has quietly gone about his business. And look, it certainly helped that the Leafs won the draft lottery to have a player like Gavin McKenna who certainly is going to be a plug-and-play player,” Cybulski told The Game Plan.

He continued:

“I don’t think [McKenna is] going to be Macklin Celebrini, but I do think he’s going to be a [valuable] player, and that certainly helps. And, I think the Leafs got deeper, they got tougher, and they got more physical. They bolstered their blue line as well.”

James Cybulski Says Goaltending Will be a Question Mark for the Maple Leafs

James Cybulski also pointed to the Maple Leafs’ goaltending as a question mark for the upcoming NHL season. The Leafs signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky during the offseason.

Bobrovsky, 37, signed a three-year contract and reunited with Anthony Stolarz to form Toronto’s goaltending tandem. Both Bobrovsky and Stolarz worked well together in Florida, as they backstopped the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup victory.

Still, Cybulski is taking Bobrovsky’s age into account but is hopeful that he can bounce back from a subpar 2025-26 season.

“Three years for [Bobrovsky] feels like a lot. But I think if you can balance those numbers, and I mean, you’re hoping that this guy is going to rebound,” Cybulski told The Game Plan. “I don’t know if we can necessarily completely judge where Bobrovsky is based on last year, because I think mentally, it’s hard to go to work all the time when you are sitting in the basement, right?”

He continued:

“If you can get half the season out of Bobrovsky, and he can kind of find some form of rhythm to look more like the guy who is maybe giving you at least a .905 or .910 save percentage, it would be nice. But, that’s a big ask for a guy who’s closer to 40.”

Cybulski Highlights Key Acquisition for the Leafs

Cybulski also highlighted Nick Paul as being a key acquisition for the Leafs. Paul previously played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and brings Stanley Cup pedigree.

Cybulski said that Paul not only helps fill a void, but also provides additional depth to the Leafs.

“I do like what the Leafs have done this offseason. [Acquiring] guys like Nick Paul to bring just a little more. They’re deeper, and they’re a heavier team now. And I think you have to like that in terms of the way the game goes once you get into the postseason.”