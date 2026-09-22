Insider Reveals What Morgan Rielly’s Role Should Look Like With the Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly’s role with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been questioned by fans and pundits for quite some time. Many believed the Maple Leafs’ new regime would move Rielly during the offseason, but that did not materialize. Still, Nick Kypreos is confident that the Leafs defenseman will be in a more suitable role this season.

Now, Rielly enters his 14th season with the Leafs and is confident he will turn things around. Kypreos feels that Rielly still has a lot to offer Toronto and will bring more value in a reduced role.

Given the Leafs’ offseason acquisition of Darren Raddysh, Rielly will not be relied on as much as he was in years past. Although Rielly’s production has decreased, he can still be effective in the right circumstances.

Nick Kypreos Shares Honest Thoughts on Morgan Rielly’s Role With the Maple Leafs

Nick Kypreos shared his honest assessment of where Morgan Rielly fits with the Maple Leafs.

“Morgan, almost in the right scenario, could be effective. And the Leafs know that if he moves somewhere else and finds that sweet spot,” Kypreos said during Real Kyper & Bourne. “Putting Morgan with [Emil] Andrae to start the season, it’s fine. And your shutdown, you know it’s [Chris] Tanev and [Jake] McCabe is the shutdown guys. You have ‘OEL,’ who’s a reliable veteran and can play a heavy game and a smart game in his own zone, and kind of protect Raddysh a little bit. That’s your three pairs, that’s where it’s headed or that’s where it should head.”

The former player-turned-analyst believes Rielly could still thrive if he is in a third-pairing role. As a result, Kypreos believes that is a key reason why the Leafs were hesitant to move their longest-tenured player.

“There is value in Morgan Rielly. And if it’s not here [in Toronto], it’s somewhere else. Listen, he submitted a list. I think he was prepared in certain scenarios to be moved, but the Leafs never got any real value in their mind. And there was still some upside that he could play top six and be in your lineup, and at times look good,” Kypreos said.

Kypreos Compares Makes Comparison to Rielly’s Situation With the Leafs

Kypreos also drew comparisons between Rielly’s current situation with the Leafs to that of Larry Murphy. He pointed to Murphy’s success once he found the proper role rather than being miscast in the lineup.

Murphy played for the Leafs from 1995 until 1997, and he was relied on to play crucial role in Toronto’s success. However, Murphy was unsuccessful in that role and was traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

Murphy thrived with the Red Wings, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1997 and 1998.

“I experienced the Larry Murphy situation in Toronto, where this guy was the highest paid defenseman. He was supposed to be Mr. Everything for the Leafs, and we know how that ended. It ended ugly here in Toronto,” Kypreos said on Real Kyper & Bourne. “Cliff Fletcher moved him to Detroit, and what happened? Different scenario, but not the main guy. We knew who their main guys were, but tremendous value.”