Joe Bowen Reacts as Maple Leafs Make Broadcast Changes for 2026-27 Official

Joe Bowen shared his reaction after the Toronto Maple Leafs officially named Todd Crocker as his successor. That was not the only move announced by the organization. Bowen’s son, David was named one of the play-by-play announcers for the Toronto Marlies.

Crocker, a longtime Toronto Marlies announcer, will take over the mic after Bowen retired last season. He spent the past 13 seasons calling Marlies games and will be the Maple Leafs’ new radio voice alongside Jim Ralph. He faces a tough task, as he follows Bowen, who served as the Leafs’ voice for 44 years.

Bowen extended a congratulatory message as Crocker begins the next chapter of his broadcasting career. He also shared his heartfelt congratulations to his son, who officially joins the organization.

Joe Bowen Reacts as Maple Leafs Name Todd Crocker as His Successor

Joe Bowen is proof that hard work and getting reps in as a broadcaster pay off.

The longtime voice of the Maple Leafs spent years calling OHL games before getting his big break with Toronto. He would go on to have a legendary broadcast career as the voice of the Leafs and is beloved by the fanbase. The organization celebrated him throughout last season, which marked his final year on the mic.

Now, Todd Crocker steps into that role and aims to bring his own style to the booth. Bowen congratulated the longtime Marlies announcer for earning the role and noted that he will be in good hands.

“Wishing Todd all the best. He will enjoy sitting beside my longtime partner Jim Ralph,” Bowen posted on X.

Ralph developed great chemistry with Bowen during their time as broadcast partners, so Crocker will be alongside an experienced NHL color commentator.

Bowen Reacts to His Son Joining the Marlies’ Broadcast Team

Bowen also shifted his attention to his son, David, who earned a big career move of his own. David Bowen was officially named as one of three Marlies play-by-play announcers for the 2026-27 AHL season.

Bowen, 25, notably filled in for his father on ‘Holy Mackinaw! Night’ last season, when the organization celebrated his father’s career. The game was a full-circle moment as he followed his father’s footsteps and called a Leafs game alongside Ralph.

The former voice of the Leafs expressed joy and wished his son well as he succeeds Crocker.

“What a great opportunity for @bonsie34 to get his foot in the door with the @TorontoMarlies as play-by-play broadcaster,” Bowen wrote on X. “Dad is over the moon about the opportunity. Big shoes to fill in for @ToddCrocker.”

Bowen’s son also shared his reaction to joining the Marlies broadcast team this season.

“It’s an honor to join the Toronto Marlies as the team’s lead play-by-play broadcaster,” Bowen said in a press release. “The Marlies have a proud history and an incredibly passionate fan base, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to tell the stories of this team and its players throughout the season. I’m looking forward to working alongside the organization and bringing Marlies hockey to fans across the region and beyond.”

Not only will David call Marlies games, but he will also continue calling games for the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves.