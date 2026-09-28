Maple Leafs’ Kirill Marchenko Acquisition Sparks Major NHL Reaction

After a flurry of speculation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Kirill Marchenko in a massive six-player deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets

He signed a six-year, $75 million deal.

They also acquired forward Miles Wood and goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

Following the trade, which ultimately sent Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz and Emil Andrae to the Blue Jackets, social media erupted.

Maple Leafs’ Multi-Player Transaction Sparks Chain of Reactions

Social media has been flooded with comments from fans and analysts following Toronto’s announcement.

Here’s what people are saying:

@mcclusk: “I love Knies. I had trading him. Hate it. Watched him in Minnesota. Fell in love with his game as a Leaf. Hoped to watch him play in Toronto for many, many years. Separately, Kirill Marchenko is unreal. The wheels, the shot. He’s about to play with better talent than he’s ever played with before. I can’t believe the Leafs just brought this animal in. Much more to say…”

@JFreshHockey: “Kirill Marchenko, acquired and extended 6x$12.5M by TOR, is a dynamic 1st line offensive winger with a slick shot, a ton of confidence handling the puck, and strong size and puck protection. Plays an aggressive and assertive offensive game with plenty of highlight-reel flair.”

@Mattymar89: “Matthew Knies is a very good player. I also don’t think people realize how good Kirill Marchenko is.”

@NeilParkerBets: “Marchenko is a massive upgrade over Knies. Five-on-five ranks among skaters with 2,000 minutes the past two years. Marchenko is sixth in GF%, 16th in G/60, and 32nd in P/60. Knies is 157th, 45th and 49th.”

@michaelnef44: “Thank you Kirill Marchenko for everything, I wish you the best. But this needed to happen. This makes me EXTREMELY happy. Elated, to be honest. We got rid of two dump contracts (Elvis, Wood) and despite some salary retained, that’s a big win. Knies and Lorentz are very good players and since Marchy wanted to leave, this is a big win. Great trade on first reaction! No works for Elvis really. Just glad he’s gone.”

What Marchenko Brings to Toronto

At 26 years old, Marchenko is now approaching his fifth season playing in the NHL.

However, each campaign has been spent with Columbus.

The Blue Jackets selected him 18th overall in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft.

During his 2025-26 season, he skated in 76 games and scored 27 goals with 40 assists for 67 points.

He is an elite scorer and has led his franchise in goals the past three seasons.

Bringing him on board could ultimately be the key to pushing the Maple Leafs back into contention.