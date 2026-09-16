Auston Matthews revealed what playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs means to him. Matthews opened up about his personal growth and playing in a city that is so passionate about hockey. He has enjoyed his time in Toronto and said he considers the city to be his home.

Matthews was selected 1st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft. The American entered the league as a generational talent and has lived up to those high expectations. However, the only knock on him has been his lack of playoff success during his tenure with Toronto.

Now in his 11th season, Matthews, 28, is in the prime of his career and faces more pressure to win. Matthews, along with the Leafs’ roster and management, have all been criticized when the team has failed to meet expectations.

Still, the American embraces the challenge.

Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews Reveals What Playing in Toronto Means to Him

Auston Matthews spoke about playing in Toronto for the first time after an eventful offseason for the Maple Leafs. There was plenty of uncertainty during the offseason due to the speculation about Matthews possibly requesting a trade.

Despite the speculation, Matthews remains committed to the Leafs. He spoke candidly about his growth as a player and leader, and said he had developed a connection with Toronto.

“This is home. I’ve formed so many great relationships here, not just throughout the organization, but outside of that as well. And the passion, the city, the connection that you get with the fans and just how passionate they are, it’s definitely something that I don’t take for granted,” Matthews said in an interview with the Maple Leafs’ digital team.

He continued:

“You talk to other guys that come from different places, different teams, and they come here and it’s obviously different. It’s different in a lot of great ways and I think if you embrace that, it can be a lot of fun. So, that’s what I try to do.”

Matthews Opens Up About His Growth as a Player

Matthews has grown as a player since his arrival in Toronto. He entered the NHL as a highly-touted generational talent and eventually became the Maple Leafs’ captain.

Matthews credits his experiences, both good and bad, with shaping his career and helping him mature as a player.

“Now being 10 years in, I know what my role is, I know who I am as a person, and I think it is really important. When you’re just coming in, you still are trying to figure out not just the hockey aspect, but life in general and trying to figure out who you are, who you want to be. And so, I feel like at this point, you’re never going to be the final version of yourself,” Matthews told the Maple Leafs’ digital team.

“You go through different experiences that kind of help shape and mold you into who you are and into who you become. And so, I feel like from that standpoint, it’s great. I’ve been lucky to play with a lot of great players, a lot of great people, guys that have been captains, leaders on their teams, whether it’s been here or elsewhere. I think you just try to soak up as much information as you can and learn from those experiences, whether they’re good or bad, and take the best things you can and move forward.”