Auston Matthews Finally Speaks Out on Maple Leafs’ Shakeup and Future

Auston Matthews broke his silence and shared his thoughts on the Maple Leafs‘ roster overhaul, managerial shakeup, and future. The Leafs captain is happy with the changes that were made and is eager to get back on the ice.

Matthews’ 2025-26 NHL season came to an unfortunate end after a knee-on-knee collision with Radko Gudas. The Leafs captain dealt with injury issues throughout the season and did not perform to the high standard he has set for himself. One positive from last season, however, was that he proved he could lead a team to victory, when he won gold at the Olympics with Team USA.

After the Leafs’ season ended without earning a playoff berth, Matthews’ future with the organization was questioned. The American has two years left on his contract and a no move clause, giving him full control over his future.

Auston Matthews Breaks Silence on Maple Leafs’ Shakeup and Future

Auston Matthews is ready to put last season behind him and focus on helping to solidify the Maple Leafs as a strong contender. He reflected on the difficulties of last season and failing to meet expectations.

Matthews noted that letting the fanbase down was the most difficult part of last season, particularly due to how passionate the fans are.

“Last year was a really tough year. It was kind of the first year that we haven’t made the playoffs in a while, a lot of injuries, kind of a lot of things that don’t really go your way. And that’s tough when you’re losing here in a place that’s so passionate about their team and passionate about obviously winning games, and accomplishing something great in the spring. So I think it definitely took a toll on guys, but I think you can take away from it and a lot of things that you can learn, and move forward and apply those into the season,” Matthews said in his first interview with the Maple Leafs’ digital team.

“I’m happy with what [the management has] done throughout the summer, the guys that we’ve brought in and new faces. I think change is kind of inevitable in professional sports every year. No matter how successful you are, there’s going to be new players,” he said. “I think it’s exciting [and] I think everybody really shares a common goal and a common vision.”

Matthews Weighs In on Leafs’ Roster Moves

Matthews also shared his thoughts on the Leafs’ roster moves.

General manager John Chayka bolstered the roster in his first offseason in charge. Some of Chayka’s biggest moves were signing Sergei Bobrovsky and trading for Darren Raddysh and Nick Paul.

Matthews expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, as he feels those players are strong additions to the Leafs.

“We’ve got some guys that are new here that have made themselves right at home. Guys like Nick Paul, [Darren] Raddysh. Gavin [McKenna’s] fit in really well with the guys, obviously. [Teddy] Blueger, is a little bit quieter guy, but all those guys have come in,” Matthews told the Maple Leafs’ digital team.

He continued:

“[They’re] characters and I think that’s great when you got guys that speak up in the room, that like to have fun and keep it light in here because you’re going to spend a lot of time with each other, he said. “I think with the level of energy and enthusiasm some of these guys bring, and from a competitive standpoint too on the ice, I think it’s a great mixture so far.”