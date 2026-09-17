Maple Leafs Break Training Camp Silence With Top-6 Lineup

The Maple Leafs have finally given fans a first look at what their top six could look like, and there isn’t exactly anything shocking about it.

Jonas Siegel tweeted the team’s first look at its top 6, with Gavin McKenna starting training camp alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, while Jack Roslovic is skating with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

Honestly, this setup is pretty much a no-brainer.

There was always a strong argument for putting Roslovic with Matthews, while McKenna joining Tavares and Nylander gives Toronto a fascinating second line that could become one of the NHL’s most dangerous.

It’s just the first day of training camp, so there’s nothing cast in stone here.

There is lots to like about this setup, nonetheless.

Maple Leafs Have Obvious Matthews-Roslovic Combination

The Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller didn’t need to overthink his top line.

Roslovic has already developed chemistry with Matthews, making him a clear-cut candidate to start alongside Toronto’s captain. If Jim Hiller wants to get the most out of his superstar center, exploiting that existing connection should be no shocker.

Matthews had an unusual 2025-26 season, scoring 27 goals and 53 points in just 60 games. Those numbers were well below his normal standard, which makes finding the right wingers particularly important.

Roslovic gives him another player who can create space and finish plays without needing to dominate the puck.

Then there is Knies.

The Maple Leafs winger scored 23 goals and 66 points in 79 games last season, establishing himself as much more than a complementary piece.

Put the three together and there is a pretty evident upside.

Matthews remains one of the NHL’s premier goal scorers. Roslovic has already shown that he can complement him. Knies brings size, physicality and a rapidly improving offensive game.

If everything clicks, this could quickly become one of the most dangerous top lines in hockey. Toronto isn’t asking three players to learn completely different roles. There is already a logical fit.

McKenna Could Give Tavares and Nylander a Boost

The second line is arguably even more intriguing.

Tavares and Nylander already know how to produce together. Now, they get an elite young playmaker joining them.

McKenna is the wildcard, but that’s exactly what makes this so exciting for the Maple Leafs.

The 18-year-old was the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after putting up 51 points in 35 games at Penn State.

Hiller has already said McKenna has improved during his time around the team and that his teammates appreciate his skill. The coach also emphasized that Toronto isn’t putting a ceiling on what McKenna can become.

Please bear in mind that McKenna comes in with zero expectations despite the hype.

McKenna doesn’t have to carry this team. He can learn from Tavares while playing alongside a top-20 offensive player like Nylander.

And the veterans could benefit from him just as much.

Nylander scored 30 goals and 79 points in 65 games last season, while Tavares produced 31 goals and 71 points in 82 games.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Nylander get back to 40 goals.

Tavares could easily surpass 70 points again.

It’s worth noting that nobody should expect McKenna to immediately become a superstar, but the opportunity is there for him to surpass what Matthews did as a rookie in 2016-17.

All told, the Maple Leafs haven’t revealed some revolutionary lineup. They have simply put together the combinations that make the most sense.

And that’s exactly why this first look at training camp is so encouraging.