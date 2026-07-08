Maple Leafs Former HC Opens Up about Meeting Chayka, Sundin

It seems that former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube is doing the media rounds this week. After publicly expressing his admiration for Mitch Marner, the 2019 Stanley Cup winner discussed the events leading up to his dismissal this past spring.

In particular, Berube referred to a now-famous meeting he had with the then-newly appointed management group led by Mats Sundin and John Chayka.

The meeting, as reported by insiders like Elliotte Friedman, was purported to have been a cordial encounter. The sense, at least as far as Berube was concerned, did not indicate that the new management group would fire him.

Yet they did.

During an appearance on Leafs Morning Take, that’s exactly what Berube himself confirmed. He made it clear that he felt he would return next season. To his surprise, things were quite different.

“It was a good meeting. I thought we went through everything in the whole organization. There was a lot of information that they were looking to get from me, about what I saw and what I felt needed to change.”

Indeed, changes were coming for the Maple Leafs.

“I left feeling there like things were good, it felt like a good meeting… I felt like we were going to try to make it work. I was coming back.”

However, Berube admitted there was an inkling of doubt following the meeting.

“I wasn’t totally sure… I just left there feeling that way (he would return).”

Often, even a sliver of doubt can be a signal that things may not go as anticipated.

Should Maple Leafs Have Kept Berube?

One of the lingering questions following this entire ordeal is whether or not the Maple Leafs should have kept Berube. While it’s far too soon to answer that question, there is a sense that keeping Berube in the fold would have at least maintained some continuity with the club.

But that’s just it. Keeping Berube would have ushered in a new change in direction. It would have perpetuated whatever issues there may have been from the previous regime.

It won’t be until there’s a sufficient number of games under Jim Hiller that Maple Leafs fans and pundits can determine if jettisoning Berube was the right choice.

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Berube Should Get Another Shot at Coaching

It seems like it is just a matter of time before Berube gets another shot at coaching. He was a candidate for the Edmonton Oilers’ opening this season. And, frankly, after hiring Mike Babcock, it seems like Berube would have had as good a chance as anyone.

That said, there may be some coaches on the hot seat this season. If that’s the case, “Chief” could be a solid mid-season fill-in. He did it once, and he could do it again.

There might certainly be a team out there willing to give Berube a chance. So, it might not be too long before Maple Leafs fans get to see the former bench boss leading another team. With the way the NHL coaching carousel goes, that could happen much sooner than most believe.