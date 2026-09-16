Maple Leafs’ Stecher Shares Encouraging Update on Auston Matthews’ Form

Troy Stecher shared an encouraging update on Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews form ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. The defenseman revealed that Matthews looks to have found his form again, which is something that should excite Leafs Nation.

Matthews’ season was cut short due to a knee-on-knee collision with Radko Gudas last season. The knee injury was one of many that has unfortunately led to the Maple Leafs captain being in and out of the lineup.

Matthews’ health had been a question mark during the offseason. However, based on Stecher’s comments, as well as the Leafs captain’s own comments, that no longer appears to be the case. That is a sigh of relief for Leafs Nation and should bring renewed optimism that the team can bounce back.

Troy Stecher Reveals Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews Has Found His Form Again

Troy Stecher spent some time training with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews during the offseason. Stecher saw Matthews train after completing his recovery and could not believe how great the Leafs captain looked.

According to Stecher, Matthews is not only ready to return to play, but has also found another gear.

“I mean, you guys will see it when the puck drops and the real stuff starts. But I actually texted Chris Tanev back in July like, ‘Auston looks good.’ He found another level. It was freaky,” Stecher told Unsportsmanlike Content during the Leafs’ 2026 Marketing Day.

He added: “I’m excited to be his teammate again and be on his team because I think he’s really motivated and he’s going to have a big season.”

Leafs Captain Matthews Describes What His Offseason Recovery Process Was Like

Matthews revealed that his offseason recovery was challenging at times, but is happy to have overcome the adversity. The Leafs captain opened up about his injury unfortunately ending his season.

Matthews said he now feels a lot healthier, which he admitted has not been the case in recent years.

“It’s obviously a tough way to end the season last year, but I think there’s always positives that you can take out of adversity, negative moments. And I feel like coming back here now, probably the best I’ve felt in a long time, which is great. So, I’m excited to obviously get going here,” Matthews told the Maple Leafs’ digital media team.

He continued:

“[The rehab process] was long. I mean, the first couple of weeks were probably the hardest because you can’t really do much and you’re in quite a bit of pain, and you’re still kind of processing everything that happened and all that,” he said. “But, the rehab and everything flew by and I was really happy with how I felt kind of at the end of the two-and-a-half, three month mark when I was good to get back on the ice again.”

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, it does not appear that Matthews will have any limitations on opening night.