Maple Leafs’ Stecher Shares Encouraging Update on Auston Matthews’ Form

Troy Stecher shared an encouraging update on Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews form ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. The defenseman revealed that Matthews looks to have found his form again, which is something that should excite Leafs Nation.

Matthews’ season was cut short due to a knee-on-knee collision with Radko Gudas last season. The knee injury was one of many that has unfortunately led to the Maple Leafs captain being in-and-out of the lineup.

Matthews’ health had been a question mark during the offseason. However, based on Stecher’s comments, as well as the Leafs captain’s own comments, that no longer appears to be the case. That is a sigh of relief for Leafs Nation and should bring renewed optimism that the team can bounce back.

Troy Stecher Reveals Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews Has Found His Form Again

Troy Stecher has spent some time training with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews during the offseason. He saw Matthews return to the ice after recovering from his injury and was amazed at how great he looked.

According to Stecher, Matthews is not only ready to return to play, but has also found another gear.

“I mean, you guys will see it when the puck drops and the real stuff starts. But I actually texted Chris Tanev back in July like, ‘Auston looks good.’ He found another level. It was freaky,” Stecher told Unsportsmanlike Content during the Leafs’ 2026 Marketing Day.

He added: “I’m excited to be his teammate again and be on his team because I think he’s really motivated and he’s going to have a big season.”

Stay tuned for more!