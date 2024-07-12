Maple Leafs’ $65 Million Forward Bans Questions About Future At Charity Event

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is hosting his Marner Assist Foundation on July 12 and the winger is doing media rounds to promote it.

However, only certain outlets were able to interview Marner, and according to David Alter of The Hockey News, all questions about the Maple Leafs or his future weren’t permitted.

It is interesting that Marner and his team decided to not permit any questions about the Maple Leafs and his future. However, he has been the subject of trade rumors all summer, but so far no deal has been made.

Marner does have a full no-movement clause as he’s entering the final year of the six-year $65.4 million deal he signed in 2019. With Marner entering the final year, many fans were hoping he would be traded this summer after the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Boston Bruins.

Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games last season.

Maple Leafs Fans Criticze Marner For Banning Questions

Following the news that Marner was banning all questions about the Maple Leafs and his future, fans criticized the star forward.

Maple Leafs fans felt like Marner should be able to answer questions about his future and talk about still playing in Toronto.

“Typical Marner. Can’t handle the pressure,” a fan wrote.

“Such a clown. Ducks accountability at every corner,” a fan added.

Other fans, however, defended Marner saying he shouldn’t have to talk about his future at a charity event.

“Can you blame him?! He’s been vilified on the daily since they were eliminated in round one. He’s doing good work here, and that should be the focus,” a fan added.

“There shouldn’t be any #Leafs questions. He is doing an interview about a wonderful charity of his and the content should be focused on that,” another fan added.

Other fans also criticized Marner thinking he was only doing the charity event as a tax write-off.

“Main principles of the charity are his parents and a tax write off,” a fan added.

“No Leafs questions permitted is sooo Mitch and why many want him gone Just openly honestly answer the questions and maybe people will soften on him It’s why you make and raise the millions Mitchy,” a fan added.

It’s clear the majority of Maple Leafs fans aren’t happy with Marner and think he should have talked about his future with the team.

Marner Wants to Remain With Toronto

Although Marner won’t talk about his future at the charity event, he made it clear at the year-end media that he wanted to remain in Toronto.

“That’d be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out… It means the world to me,” Marner told the media on May 6.

“We’re looked upon as kind of Gods here, to be honest, and something that you really appreciate. The love that you get here from this fan base and this attention is none like any other. You saw with the (NBA’s Toronto) Raptors a couple of years ago, the love (fans) still have for a lot of those players (who helped them win a championship in 2019) that they had to trade off this year. That’s the love you want,” Marner added.

Marner was drafted fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.