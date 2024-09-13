Oilers’ McDavid Heaps Praises on Maple Leafs’ Star $53 Million Forward

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has heaped praise on Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.

McDavid and Matthews are two of the best players in the NHL. This offseason, Toronto named Matthews their 26th captain in franchise history. Matthews is the face of the franchise, but being captain comes with more responsibility.

However, McDavid expects Matthews to live up to the hype of being a captain and excel in the role.

Connor McDavid 🤝 Auston Matthews pic.twitter.com/MoEMDmbtZp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 12, 2024

“First and foremost, he’s an amazing player, great player, but he’s a great person, highly intelligent, loves the game, loves the Leafs,” McDavid said at the NHL North American Media Tour in Las Vegas. “I think he’s a great captain.”

McDavid also believes that Matthews has the personality and aura to be the captain in Toronto.

“He’s definitely got a little bit more style than maybe I do, and Toronto’s a stylish city,” McDavid said. “I think he represents the city great and the team.”

Matthews was selected first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL draft. He’s entering the first year of his four-year $53 million contract with Toronto.

Matthews Honored to be Maple Leafs Captain

Play

The Maple Leafs announced Matthews as their new captain on August 14.

John Tavares decided to relinquish his captaincy so Matthews could become the 26th captain in franchise history. During the press conference, Matthews said he was honored and humbled to be the captain of the Maple Leafs.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Matthews. “I’m honored to follow in John’s footsteps and continue our work in leading this team along with so many other leaders within our dressing room. This team, this city, and our fans mean everything to me. We all embrace the history of this franchise, and we are determined to get the job done.”

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan, meanwhile, said it was time for Matthews to become the leader of the team.

“Over these past eight seasons, we’ve witnessed first-hand Auston’s trajectory and evolution as a player and a person,” said Shanahan. “He’s grown year over year and has shown, through his dedication to the Leafs and unwavering commitment, that he is ready to lead this Club.”

Matthews skated in 81 games recording 69 goals and 38 assists for 107 points last season.

Insider Expects McDavid to Re-Sign With Oilers

McDavid has two years left on his eight-year $100 million deal with the Oilers, but he is eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

After Edmonton signed Leon Draisatil to an eight-year extension, NHL insider Frank Seravalli is confident McDavid will re-sign with the Oilers.

“It’s now a 100 percent shot that Connor McDavid re-signs with the Edmonton Oilers,” Servalli said to Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now. “Because there is no chance that he’s leaving. I didn’t think there was to begin with. And certainly not now with Leon Draisaitl looked up for the long term. There’s no way that Leon is signing if there is a chance that Connor is not.”

McDavid is coming off a season where he recorded 32 goals and 100 assists for 132 points in 76 games. In his NHL career, McDavid has skated in 645 games recording 335 goals and 647 assists for 982 points.