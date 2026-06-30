NHL Free Agency Tracker: Heavy’s Top UFA Board

The clock is quickly ticking down to July 1. That means that the opening of free agency could lead to some major news around the league. That’s why this NHL free agency tracker will look at the most notable players signing contracts on Wednesday.

For some players, it will mean changing teams. For others, it could just mean testing the market before returning to their original clubs.

So, let’s dig in.

NHL Free Agency Tracker 2026

Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky is the best UFA goalie on this year’s market. The 38-year-old is coming off a seven-year, $70 million contract. He won’t get anything close to that on the open market, though it’s believed he’s looking for something in the 6×6 range.

Other UFA goalies include Stanley Cup winner Frederik Andersen, Stuart Skinner, Cam Talbot, Connor Ingram, and Vitek Vanacek.

Jacob Trouba

Jacob Trouba had a good season with the Anaheim Ducks this past season. He scored 10 goals and 35 points in 81 games. But it was his solid defense that has sort of resurrected his career after a distasteful end to his tenure in New York.

He’s coming off a seven-year, $56 million contract at age 32. He won’t likely get a massive contract, but a multi-year deal wouldn’t be out of the question. Teams looking for depth will certainly be calling.

John Carlson

Along with Trouba, John Carlson should be among the biggest names to hit NHL free agency. While the Carolina Hurricanes traded for his rights, there’s no guarantee he’ll sign. The club has till June 30 at midnight to retain exclusive negotiating rights.

The 36-year-old ended an eight-year, $64 million contract. His 14 goals and 60 points split between the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks last season were a fantastic total, especially for a player of his age.

Jaden Schwartz

The forward market is pretty thin this summer. The biggest names that were on track to hit NHL free agency never did. The 34-year-old is among the best depth pieces available on the market. He’s coming off a two-year deal with a cap hit of $7 million. It would be surprising to see teams looking for depth come calling.

A deal in the two-year range worth about $4.5 million wouldn’t be surprising.

Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha is a highly interesting possibility for various clubs. The 31-year-old had a resurgent season, scoring 33 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He signed a one-year deal at $4.5 million, one that’s certainly opened the door for more.

Mantha seems to have put his knee injury issues in the background and could be looking for a multi-year deal. It would be surprising to see a team in desperate need of scoring even overpay for him.

Mats Zuccarrello

At 3, Mats Zuccarello is more of a depth forward. But he is the sort of veteran clubhouse leader that a young team might consider bringing into the mix. He scored 15 goals in 59 games last season. So, it wouldn’t be outrageous to think he could top 20 if he can play a full season.

Zuccarello should get his fair share of attention in NHL free agency, even if he ultimately ends up re-signing in Minnesota.

Viktor Arvidsson

Another player with a resurgent season was Boston Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson. After essentially flaming out of Edmonton, the Oilers seemingly dumped his contract on the Bruins. All Arvidsson did was score 25 goals in 69 games.

He’s coming off a two-year deal with a $4 million cap hit. It would be out of the question to see him get a similar deal. Teams may not want to sign him for more than two or three seasons, as he is 33 this summer.

Michael Bunting

Michael Bunting has become a polarizing force in the NHL. He is a known agitator while playing a hard-nosed game. The 30-year-old scored 14 goals and 33 points in 74 games between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.

Since Bunting isn’t really more than a middle-six depth piece, teams may not necessarily pay him to score goals. They’ll pay him for him in NHL free agency for his forechecking and aggressive high-octane style. He could be a solid fit with a contending team looking for a catalyst.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Bunting land one final multi-year deal this summer.

Mason Marchment

Mason Marchment should be one of the most sought-after forwards this summer. Marchment, like Mantha, is a solid scoring winger who could deliver secondary scoring. Marchment scored 19 goals in 68 games this season. It wouldn’t be out of the question to see him score over 20 in a full season.

He’s coming off a four-year, $4.5 million deal. The 31-year-old might just get a pay bump this offseason, considering the thin free-agent market out there.

Mario Ferraro

One of the most intriguing defensemen in NHL free agency is Mario Ferraro. The San Jose Sharks reportedly tried to keep him, but the 27-year-old will likely test the market. He’s coming off a four-year deal with a $3.25 million cap hit.

Ferraro should get a hefty pay bump this offseason. While he’s a left-shot, he can play on his offside. That versatility is valuable to teams looking for flexibility. Given his solid penalty killing abilities and puck-moving qualities, Ferraro should have no shortage of suitors.

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Scott Laughton

The thin free-agent market this offseason has essentially made Scott Laughton the best available center on the market. He’s hardly an offensive force, but makes up for it with everything else in his game.

While the LA Kings will try to keep him, Laughton should generate plenty of interest from teams looking for a decent middle-six center.

Laughton was coming off a five-year deal with a $3 million cap hit. He’s not going to get that. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a team desperate for depth pretty much overpaying for the 32-year-old.

It remains to be seen who could step up at this point in NHL free agency.