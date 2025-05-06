Sam Bennett Breaks Silence on Controversial Hit on Maple Leafs’ Goalie

Florida Panthers star forward Sam Bennett has opened up on his controversial hit on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Bennett hit Stolarz in the back of the head with an elbow during the second period of Game 1 on May 5. The goalie ended up having to leave the game with concussion-like symptoms, and Bennett declined to talk to the media after the game.

Now, after the NHL announced there would be no discipline for the hit, Bennett spoke to the media and revealed he had talked to Stolarz about the incident.

“I heard that he went to the hospital last night, and he’s a good friend of mine. I reached out to him. He responded,” Bennett said on May 6. “Never want to see an injury like that. From my point of view, I’m just taking the puck the net. I didn’t even know that we made contact until after.”

There was no penalty on the play, and Bennett ended up scoring in the third period to make it a 5-4 game. He also believes he plays the game with an edge, especially in the playoffs, but didn’t think the hit was dirty, as he didn’t even realize he did it.

“I think just over the years, I evolved into the player I am,” Bennett added. “I play the game hard, and I think it needs to be played hard in the playoffs. That’s what it takes to win, and that’s where it comes from.”

Bennett is in the final year of his four-year, $17.7 million deal with the Panthers.

Maple Leafs Coach Felt Bennett’s Hit Was Dirty

Following Toronto’s 5-4 win over Florida in Game 1, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube felt like Bennett’s hit on Stolarz was dirty.

Berube felt like it was a clear elbow to the head, and a penalty should’ve been called.

“Elbow to the head. Clearly, clear as day,” Berube said. “We handled it the way we should handle it. I’m not sure why there’s not a call on it. But you know I get it, they miss calls, but it’s clearly a penalty…

“It is up to the league,” Berube added about a suspension. “They will do what they think is necessary on that play. It is not for me to comment on. That is their job, and they will do it.”

Berube revealed Stolarz was still being evaluated for the injury after the game. Stolarz was caught puking on the bench and was transported to the hospital on a stretcher due to the hit to the head.

Panthers Coach Felt Bennett Did Nothing Wrong

After Game 1, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said he didn’t think Bennett elbowed Stolarz on purpose or did anything wrong.

Now, a day later, Maurice spoke to the media again and doubled down on his take, believing that Bennett didn’t cross the line.

“Most of this for me is tempered by the fact that, Stolie (Anthony Stolarz) is one of our guys. We love that guy,” Maurice said. “If I had thought Sam had crossed the line or an edge, I’d probably be more careful with my words a little bit. I just didn’t think that happened but I was pretty sure it was going to be like this this morning.”

Of course, Stolarz was the Panthers’ backup goalie last season and won the Stanley Cup with the team.

Game 2 of the series is set for May 7 at 7 p.m. ET in Toronto.