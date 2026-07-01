Maple Leafs Beat Out Oilers For $21 Million Free Agent

The Toronto Maple Leafs are open for business. If their recent trades are any indication, Toronto will not be shy about making transactions. The 2026 NHL Free Agency is set to open on July 1st at noon Eastern Time. Sergei Bobrovsky, Patrick Kane, Anders Lee, and Stuart Skinner are just a couple of players who are expected to be available. The Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Maple Leafs are all expected to be big players.

With former Leafs coaches speaking highly of the team and pressure from the market, Toronto is a highly-regarded destination for free agents.

Early on July 1st, one NHL insider dropped some predictions for the offseason and the beginning of free agency. Here is what they said about the Maple Leafs and where things stand with the top goalie available, Bobrovsky.

*Update: Kevin Weekes reports that the Maple Leafs have signed Bobrovsky to a three-year contract.

Maple Leafs Predicted to Sign Sergei Bobrovsky

Elliotte Friedman dropped a report filled with predictions across the league. In this list of predictions are tidbits on free agents in addition to reports of different players extending with their current teams.

One of his predictions concerned Bobrovsky.

“Heard Edmonton had interest, but I’ve honed in on Toronto,” Friedman wrote. “Believe his last ask of Florida was three years, $21 million. So I’d expect the overall dollars to come in around there.”

Ahead of free agency, the Maple Leafs have $20,930,951 in salary cap space.

So if this prediction holds water, the Maple Leafs would be on the hook for $7 million per season, leaving them with just under $14 million after a (potential) Bobrovsky deal.

Edmonton Oilers Also Seeking Goaltending Help

The Maple Leafs are not the only team looking for a net upgrade. The Oilers are in the same boat, although with a much more complicated scenario.

To date, the Oilers have been rumored to have interest in Sebastian Cossa, Devon Levi, Michael DiPietro, Jordan Binnington, and Elvis Merzlikins (just to name a few). However, this Friedman report reveals that they are also players in the Bobrovsky sweepstakes.

They finished the 2025-26 season with a first-round exit at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks. This happened with a tandem of Connor Ingram and Tristan Jarry.

Of course, the biggest hindrance to the Oilers putting in a good summer’s work on their roster is getting out from under Darnell Nurse’s contract. They have only approximately $7 million to work with, and his contract is still on the books.

Even though the Oilers are interested in Bobrovsky, their lack of cap space and the desire to move on from Nurse give the Maple Leafs an advantage in signing the veteran netminder.

Other Free Agent Predictions for the Maple Leafs

In the same report, the Maple Leafs got a few other predictions. Here are some notes on those predictions: