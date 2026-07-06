Maple Leafs ‘Still Hopeful to Add Another Difference Maker’

The Toronto Maple Leafs are “still hopeful to add another difference maker,” according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka made several moves on the first day of NHL free agency on July 1, including signing former Stanley Cup-winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million deal, plus adding several more depth pieces.

The Maple Leafs also made a big ‘pre-agency’ trade when they picked up Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a sign-and-trade deal a week before the free-agent market opened up.

But despite the team’s flurry of action, Friedman believes Chayka still has another big move up his sleeve.

Maple Leafs Not Done Making Big Moves

Speaking on the “32 Thoughts Podcast,” Friedman said that he believes Chayka and the Maple Leafs are not done making big moves, as he thinks the club is still hoping to land a “difference maker,” likely via trade, since they still have plenty of tradeable assets left.

“I think Toronto is still hopeful to add another difference maker. Now, it may not be now, it may be later, but I think that’s what they are considering. They didn’t give up any of their futures, really, and I think they have restocked some. I think they look at it as, ‘We kept that power dry to stay alive for any opportunities that may arise,'” Friedman said.

The team was said to be involved in trade talks for Zach Werenski, but that ultimately didn’t pan out. Still, they have the assets to make a big move if necessary.

Maple Leafs Still Have Assets to Trade

As Friedman noted, Toronto has kept many of its assets to make further trades with the rest of this offseason.

While the team did move out two of its goalies in Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby, they still have their top trade piece in Matthew Knies on the roster, plus they have Colorado’s first-round pick in 2027 that they can dangle in trade talks, too.

The team also has several top prospects who could be available for a “difference maker,” including Easton Cowan and Ben Danford. While Toronto would love to keep those two prospects, if Chayka can find a deal worth considering moving either of them for, he would likely do it.

With Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews having just two more years left on his current contract, Toronto is in win-now mode as they are gunning for the Stanley Cup while they know they have their best player on the roster. That’s exactly why they signed Bobrovsky, because they know that he gives the team the best chance to win in the short term.

We’ll see what Chayka and the Maple Leafs still have up their sleeves as the summer wears on, but Friedman truly believes this team is not done yet making changes to their roster, and so it will certainly be exciting to see what other changes the club’s front office has in store ahead of the start of training camp in September.