Maple Leafs Handed Surprising Update on Potential Trade for Werenski

The Toronto Maple Leafs were handed a surprising trade update on superstar defenseman Zach Werenski.

Toronto has been linked to Werenski, as the reigning Norris Trophy winner has informed the Columbus Blue Jackets he won’t extend. And, Werenski reportedly wants to either go to Toronto or the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Many expected Toronto to have to part with Matthew Knies in a deal for Werenski. Yet, TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Maple Leafs won’t have to part ways with Knies.

“It’s been assumed Knies will be part of a package if Toronto lands Zach Werenski. See how things develop, but there’s a chance the Leafs won’t have to give up the power forward if this trade comes together,” Dreger wrote on X.

If the Maple Leafs don’t part ways with Knies, it’s unclear what Toronto’s package would be. Columbus has wanted NHL players in return, and not a futures deal, so what else the Maple Leafs would give is unclear.

However, if Toronto could retain Knies and still acquire Werenski, it would be a bold move for the star defenseman. Werenski has two years left of his six-year, $57.5 million deal with the Blue Jackets. He recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points in 75 games last season. He also helped Team USA win Olympic gold.

Maple Leafs ‘All-in’ on Acquiring Werenski

Not only does Werenski have an interest in going to Toronto, but the Maple Leafs also have an interest in him.

Dreger also reported, ahead of free agency beginning on July 1 at noon, that the Maple Leafs are all-in on acquiring Werenski.

“An intriguing day ahead. The D market is wild. Toronto is “all-in” on Werenski. Fun times,” Dreger wrote on X.

Yet, it appears that the Maple Leafs will have competition with their division rival in the Lightning to acquire Werenski, according to TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

“Will reiterate again that Tampa Bay and Toronto would be among the top teams I think Werenski would accept a trade to. But can those teams satisfy CBJ trade requirements remains to be seen,” LeBrun wrote on X.

Ultimately, it appears a Werenski trade is likely in the coming days, if not hours.

Columbus Wasn’t Interested in Knies

Although Dreger reported that a Werenski to Maple Leafs trade might happen without Knies, it’s due to Columbus not having a ton of interest in him.

NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reported earlier this week that the Blue Jackets don’t have much interest in Knies.

“I don’t even know if building around Knies is enough for Columbus,” Kypreos said on Real Kyper & Bourne on Monday. “You would need multiple first-round picks, which Toronto doesn’t have. It’s not getting it done. He’s the best defenseman; he’s a game-changer. When he’s out there, there is a very good chance that the game is dictated by him. There aren’t many guys who can do that.”

So, that is likely the reason why the Maple Leafs’ trade package for Werenski won’t include the power forward.