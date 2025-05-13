Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Projected to Get Hefty 3-Year Deal in Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two of the best free agents available this summer.

Mitch Marner will be the top free agent available come July 1, while John Tavares is also a free agent. Tavares was the top free agent in 2018 when he signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs, which expires this summer.

Although Tavares is 34 and will be 35 by opening night next season, he is still producing at a high level and is projected to get a hefty deal. DailyFaceoff.com released their top free agents with contract projections by AFP Analytics, and it has Tavares signing a three-year, $23.7 million deal.

The contract prediction has Tavares making $7.9 million per season. It is a pay cut from the $11 million per season he’s making now, but $7.9 million is likely more than what many Maple Leafs fans want him to sign for. But, he is a centerman, which will help his stock in getting paid.

Tavares recorded 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 75 games, showing he’s still an effective player at his age. In the playoffs, he has 5 goals and 2 assists for 7 points in 10 games.

Tavares Wants to Re-Sign With Maple Leafs

Although Tavares is hitting free agency this summer, he’s been vocal that he wants to stay with Toronto.

The star forward is from Toronto and left the New York Islanders to sign with his hometown team in 2018. After last season ended, Tavares made it clear he wants to come back, and he doubled down on that in December while speaking to NHL.com.

“I’ve said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out,” Tavares said. “I think that’s, that’s my goal and my intention… Winning the Cup here remains the goal. That’s never changed. It would be a dream fulfilled for a lot of us.”

If Tavares does want to be back with the Maple Leafs, he likely will need to take a hefty pay cut. Toronto has to sign Matthew Knies, who’s an RFA, and he will be getting a massive deal, while the Maple Leafs could also re-sign Marner.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Tavares for His Leadership

Tavares has been in the NHL since 2009. He was the captain of the Islanders and the Maple Leafs and is known as a leader.

Although Tavares gave up his captaincy this offseason, he is still a key leader for the Maple Leafs. During the season, Toronto’s coach Craig Berube has heaped praise on Tavares for his leadership.

“You love the professionalism and the mindset he has day in and day out,” said Berube. “He’s almost like having another coach around, just to ask him things and what his thoughts are.”

Berube also credits Tavares for his preparation on and off the ice to be able to perform at his age.

“It’s just the preparation daily, it never changes,” Berube said. “It’s always this routine, and it allows him to be successful at a later age in life.”

Tavares had the most goals of his career since the 2018-19 season this past year. The star centerman is a six-time NHL All-Star.