‘Too Cute’: Maple Leafs Coach Calls Out Team After First Preseason Game

Craig Berube wasn’t happy with how the Toronto Maple Leafs played in their first preseason game of the season.

The Maple Leafs opened their 2024 preseason at home on September 22 and lost 6-5 in overtime against the Ottawa Senators. After the game, Berube, who’s in his first season as the coach of the Maple Leafs called out his team for their effort and play.

Play

“We come out just slow, just didn’t move the puck quick enough. That’s why we ended up with two shots in the first period. We didn’t want to shoot, got too cute at times. It got better, but overall there are things we’ve got to clean up our directness,” Berube said after the game on September 22.

The Maple Leafs were outshot 15-2 in the first period which Berube wasn’t pleased with.

Luckily for Berube and the Maple Leafs, it was just preseason but the coach is hopeful the team plays better from here on out.

Chris Tanev Says Maple Leafs Played Sloppy

Chris Tanev was one of the top free-agent acquisitions by the Maple Leafs this offseason.

Not only was Berube not happy with the Maple Leafs’ effort in the preseason opener, but Tanev also wasn’t. The veteran defenseman says it was a sloppy game, but he believes it was a good learning block for the team.

“We didn’t play how we wanted, a bit of a sloppy game,” Tanev said. “We needed better breakouts, better defensive zone (coverage). That’s what we’ll focus on the next few games. I’m not worried about my offense.”

Tanev signed a six-year $27 million deal with the Maple Leafs in free agency. He’s expected to play on the top-pairing with Morgan Reilly as he helps become a shutdown defender for Toronto.

Pacioretty Shines for Maple Leafs

A bright spot for the Maple Leafs in their preseason opener was Max Pacioretty.

The veteran forward signed a PTO with the Maple Leafs, but all signs point to him getting a contract at the end of camp. In his first game as a Leaf, Pacioretty scored twice, and he says he was extremely nervous.

“It was the most nervous I felt in pre-season since I was 20 years old. I don’t think my wife’s watched a pre-season game in 15 years and she was trying to find what channel it would be on back home. Just a lot of stuff,” Pacioretty said…

“It’s a privilege to play in this league. When it’s taken from you there for a little bit you kind of realize that, you know, sometimes you can take it for granted. Even just a pre-season game here (with) the history of this club, you know, it got me a little bit nervous. I think that’s a good thing,” Pacioretty added.

Pacioretty has skated in over 900 NHL games, but the nerves were still there with a new team. But, despite that, the veteran forward made an impact on the game and Berube was pleased with the forward’s game.

“He had a pretty solid game,” said Berube. “I know he scored two goals, but he was strong out there. I thought he was physical and strong on pucks. He did a lot of good things.”

Toronto will go on the road to play the Senators in their second preseason game on September 24.