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Toronto Maple Leafs Full October Schedule: Home & Away Games, Back-to-Backs

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Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Montréal Canadiens in the third period at Scotiabank Arena on September 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

After earning their first victory of the 2026-27 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs will begin a busy October schedule. The Maple Leafs will see some familiar faces in the form of rivals and former teammates. October will see the Leafs play more games on the road than at home.

Toronto began the season by going 1-1 in September. The Leafs dropped their season opener 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens. However, they bounced back with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders the following night.

The Leafs are scheduled to play 14 games in October. With the 2026-27 season consisting of 84 games, the month could be crucial in determining whether Toronto is a legitimate playoff team.

Maple Leafs’ Full October Schedule

While the Maple Leafs will play 14 games during October, they are only scheduled for one back-to-back. Toronto will play six games at Scotiabank Arena and eight games on the road. The Leafs are currently in the middle of a five-game homestand to start the season.

Toronto’s full October schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Home/Away
Oct. 3 Ottawa Senators Home
Oct. 6 Nashville Predators Home
Oct. 8 Vegas Golden Knights Away
Oct. 10 Colorado Avalanche Away
Oct. 13 Utah Mammoth Away
Oct. 15 Buffalo Sabres Home
Oct. 17 New York Islanders Home
Oct. 19 San Jose Sharks Home
Oct. 20 Columbus Blue Jackets Away
Oct. 22 New York Rangers Home
Oct. 24 Edmonton Oilers Away
Oct. 26 Calgary Flames Away
Oct. 28 Seattle Kraken Away
Oct. 31 Vancouver Canucks Away

With the Leafs’ October schedule featuring only one back-to-back, it will be interesting to see how coach Jim Hiller manages the goalies. Sergei Bobrovsky is considered the Leafs’ starting goaltender. However, Toronto’s coaching staff may feel it would be best to manage his workload.

Anthony Stolarz picked up his first win of the season, so he will be entering his next start with more confidence. The west coast road trip and travel could also play a factor in how many games Bobrovsky and Stolarz split between the pipes.

 

Leafs to Face Former Teammates and Coach

Buffalo Sabres v Columbus Blue Jackets
GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Matthew Knies #89 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates a goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena on October 01, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Leafs will not wait too long to face some familiar faces. Toronto takes on Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 8.

Marner’s agent made headlines for his remarks during the offseason, which sparked more resentment towards his client within Leafs Nation. Based on Marner’s incredible performances during the playoffs, that game will definitely attract attention.

The Leafs will then face Matthew Knies and the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Knies was traded for Kirill Marchenko in a multiplayer deal on the day before the regular season.

Marchenko and Knies have quickly made an impact with their new teams, so there could be some bragging rights at stake in that matchup.

Finally, the Leafs will face former head coach Mike Babcock when they play the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 24. The game will mark Babcock’s first against the Leafs since he was relieved of his duties in 2019.

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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Toronto Maple Leafs Full October Schedule: Home & Away Games, Back-to-Backs

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