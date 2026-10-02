Toronto Maple Leafs Full October Schedule: Home & Away Games, Back-to-Backs

After earning their first victory of the 2026-27 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs will begin a busy October schedule. The Maple Leafs will see some familiar faces in the form of rivals and former teammates. October will see the Leafs play more games on the road than at home.

Toronto began the season by going 1-1 in September. The Leafs dropped their season opener 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens. However, they bounced back with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders the following night.

The Leafs are scheduled to play 14 games in October. With the 2026-27 season consisting of 84 games, the month could be crucial in determining whether Toronto is a legitimate playoff team.

Maple Leafs’ Full October Schedule

While the Maple Leafs will play 14 games during October, they are only scheduled for one back-to-back. Toronto will play six games at Scotiabank Arena and eight games on the road. The Leafs are currently in the middle of a five-game homestand to start the season.

Toronto’s full October schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Home/Away Oct. 3 Ottawa Senators Home Oct. 6 Nashville Predators Home Oct. 8 Vegas Golden Knights Away Oct. 10 Colorado Avalanche Away Oct. 13 Utah Mammoth Away Oct. 15 Buffalo Sabres Home Oct. 17 New York Islanders Home Oct. 19 San Jose Sharks Home Oct. 20 Columbus Blue Jackets Away Oct. 22 New York Rangers Home Oct. 24 Edmonton Oilers Away Oct. 26 Calgary Flames Away Oct. 28 Seattle Kraken Away Oct. 31 Vancouver Canucks Away

With the Leafs’ October schedule featuring only one back-to-back, it will be interesting to see how coach Jim Hiller manages the goalies. Sergei Bobrovsky is considered the Leafs’ starting goaltender. However, Toronto’s coaching staff may feel it would be best to manage his workload.

Anthony Stolarz picked up his first win of the season, so he will be entering his next start with more confidence. The west coast road trip and travel could also play a factor in how many games Bobrovsky and Stolarz split between the pipes.

Leafs to Face Former Teammates and Coach

The Leafs will not wait too long to face some familiar faces. Toronto takes on Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 8.

Marner’s agent made headlines for his remarks during the offseason, which sparked more resentment towards his client within Leafs Nation. Based on Marner’s incredible performances during the playoffs, that game will definitely attract attention.

The Leafs will then face Matthew Knies and the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Knies was traded for Kirill Marchenko in a multiplayer deal on the day before the regular season.

Marchenko and Knies have quickly made an impact with their new teams, so there could be some bragging rights at stake in that matchup.

Finally, the Leafs will face former head coach Mike Babcock when they play the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 24. The game will mark Babcock’s first against the Leafs since he was relieved of his duties in 2019.