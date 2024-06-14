Maple Leafs Urged Not To Trade Mitch Marner for $34 Million Winger

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets are in relatively similar situations regarding the availability of a premier winger in their organizations.

The Leafs could make Mitch Marner available for trade as they start a new era under head coach Craig Berube. The Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine are working on finding the disgruntled forward a new team. Could that lead to a Leafs-Blue Jackets swap?

Karine Haines of The Hockey Writers doesn’t think that’d be the best-case scenario if the Maple Leafs decide to move Marner, as she explained in a column written on June 13.

“For those who believe a Laine for Mitch Marner deal would make sense, I’ll only state that if you a going to trade a dollar for an older dollar, you might as well keep the one you have,” Haines wrote. “Besides, Marner should be used to address the issues plaguing the team, not to make a move that at best will see the Maple Leafs remain as good as they are but without improving.”

Haines thinks that by trading Marner for Laine the Leafs would not improve their talent. She believes that Toronto would benefit much more by trying to acquire a player that fills an actual need. In case of landing a forward, she’d prefer someone who adds “grit” up front.

“Using Marner to get grit up front, stability on defence or a real number-one goaltender could be acceptable alternatives, but using him in a pointless deal would be a capital mistake by Brad Treliving,” Haines wrote. “When you’re shopping for something, you should be buying what you need and not whatever is the newest item in stock.”

How Did Laine & Marner Get Involved In This Scenario?

The Winnipeg Jets drafted Laine with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL draft, one spot behind current Leafs’ franchise player Auston Matthews.

Pierre Lebrun of TSN reported on June 12 that both Laine and the Blue Jackets have agreed to look for trade partners ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“That’s the goal from everyone involved,” LeBrun said on TSN. “(Laine) would like to move on,” LeBrun said. “His agent has had conversations with the Blue Jackets about it, and both sides are gonna work together to try and get that done. He wants a fresh start. Hasn’t been a good time in Columbus.”

Toronto drafted Marner with the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft and instantly trusted him. Marner appeared in 77 games as a rookie and made the All-Rookie team. Since entering the league, Marner has only piled up numbers, scoring 639 points in 576 regular-season games.

The Leafs could move Marner in a trade before he becomes a free agent in July 2025 considering they already have a loaded offense.

Marner indicated his desire to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the future by signing a contract extension as long as the franchise offers it.

“That would be the goal,” Marner told reporters on May 6 when asked if he wants to be with Toronto long term.

In Haines’ eyes, the Leafs need players who bring physicality and can support their top scorers, not a one-for-one swap such as the one involving Marner and Laine would be.

She thinks Laine does not fit that description, and therefore trading Marner for him would not provide the grit and stability Toronto requires entering the 2024-25 season.

Leafs Would Make Risky Trade Swapping Marner for Laine

Laine has two years left on his $34.8 million contract with an $8.7 million cap hit. He had a strong start to his career with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring 64 points in his rookie season and achieving a career-high 70 points in his second year.

However, Laine’s performance declined due to injuries and other issues. Laine has played 174 games, scoring 64 goals and accumulating 138 points, but has missed 117 games due to injuries since becoming a Blue Jacket in 2021.

“Laine’s potential is undeniable, but his inconsistent performance and injury history make him a risky acquisition for the Leafs,” Haines said.

Laine played just 18 games in the 2023-24 season before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January 2024 and he didn’t play after that.

Laine has shown sky-high-level flashes in the past. Perhaps all he needs is a change of scenery and being surrounded by better teammates. However, Haines considers this a risky trade because of Laine’s inconsistencies and injury history.